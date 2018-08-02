ENG vs IND 1st Test, Day 2 Live: Kohli and Pandya steady India's inning

Live now
Aug 02, 2018 07:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
WICKET! Karthik b Stokes 0(4)
WICKET! Rahane c Jennings b Stokes 15(34)
India 76/3 at Lunch, trail by 211 runs
WICKET! Dhawan c Malan b Curran 26 (46)
WICKET! Rahul b Curran 4 (2)
WICKET! Vijay lbw Curran 20 (45)
That brings us to the end of English innings.
ENG 287-all out (89.4 Ovs)
WICKET! Sam Curran c Karthik b Shami 24(71)
SCJ Broad lbw b Ashwin 1 (7b)
Rashid lbw b Sharma 13 (18b)
WICKET! Stokes c & b Ashwin 21 (41)
Wicket! Buttler lbw b Ashwin 0(2)
Wicket! Bairstow b U Yadav 70(88)
Root run out (Kohli) 80(156)
Fifty! Jonny Bairstow 53 (72)
FIFTY! Root 50 (107)
WICKET! Malan lbw b Shami 8 (14)
WICKET! Jennings b Shami 42(98)
WICKET! Cook b Ashwin 13(28)
Playing 11
Kohli looking firm and determined. Pandya giving his captain good support.
Broad continues. Kohli faces Broad.
Kohli plays a squre drive off the first ball for a FOUR. With that he reaches 42. This his highest test score in England. Fifth ball of the over was on leg stump which the batsman plays fine down the leg side for a FOUR. No runs off the last ball. Eight runs from that over.
India 142/5 after 43 Overs
Bowling change. Sam Curran brought into the attack. He will bowl to Kohli.
First ball leaves Kohli. Goes to wicketkeeper. Kohli blocks the second ball. No runs of the third and the fourth ball. Kohli plays the fifth ball with a straight bat for a quick single. Pandya plays the last ball of the over with loose hands. The ball hangs in the air for some time before running down the mid-on region for a FOUR.
India 134/5 after 42 Overs
Broad into his ninth over. Pandya on strike.
No runs of that over. Broad kept the line nice and tight.
India 129/5 after 40 Overs
Sam Curran is warming up.
Root would be very pleased with the efforts of his bowlers
Stokes continues. He will bowl to Pandya.
Pandya plays the first ball towards deep mid-wicket and gets 2 runs. There are no runs off the next four balls. Pandya plays the last ball towards the square leg for single. Three runs from the over.
India 129/5 after 39 Overs
Broad continues. He will bowl to Kohli.
Kohli misses the first ball. He drives the second ball of the over through sweeper cover for FOUR. The last ball of the over is played towards fine leg for a FOUR. Eight of the over. Productive one for India.
India 126/5 after 39 Overs
Very quite period of play.
Stokes continues. Kohli to face the bowler.
No run of the first ball. Batsman plays the second ball towards deep square for a single. Pandya beaten by Stokes on the third ball. Ball almost kissing Pandya’s bat and carrying it to the wicketkeeper. Panday looking very uncomfortable. Stoke beats Pandya off the last as well.
India 118/5 after 38 Overs
Broad continuing. Into his seventh over. Kohli to face him.
No run of the first ball. Kohli plays the second ball towards mid-on for an easy single. Pandya has no answer for the rest of the balls from Broad.
India 117/5 after 37 Overs
Stokes to continue. He will bowl to Kohli.
Kohli gets a thick inside edge. Runs quickly for a couple. The batsman plays the third ball down the fine leg for a single. Pandya leaves the fourth and the fifth ball for the wicketkeeper. He plays a straight drive off the last ball but Stokes stops it.
India 116/5 after 36 Overs
Harsha Bhogle is all praise for Ben Stokes.
Broad continuing.
Kohli plays the second ball towards mid-on for a quick single. Pandya does nothing of the four balls he faces.
India 113/5 after 35 Overs
Stokes to bowl to Pandya.
He beats Pandya off his first ball. Pandya plays the second ball with soft hands between the slips towards the third man region for FOUR. The batsman repeats the sequence for second FOUR in as many balls. Pandya plays the fourth ball towards long leg for a single. Kohli pushes the last ball of the over towards mid-off for a quick single.
India 112/5 after 33 Overs
For all the talks about Anderson and Broad, it is Curran and Stokes who have been amongst wickets.
Broad replacing Anderson. Will he get a wicket? He will bowl to Kohli.
No runs of the over. Broad keeping it tight for the batsman.
India 102/5 after 33 Overs
India has undone all the good work of yesterday.
Stokes continuing.
Pandya EDGES the first ball to first slip and Cook DROPS it. That is two catches put down in two balls. Batsmen meanwhile cross for a single. Kohli plays the last ball of the over for a single
India 102/5 after 32 Overs
Anderson is keeping very tight. Just 27 runs in his 15 overs. He is on for his sixteenth.
Bowling to Kohli. No runs of the first three balls. Kohli EDGES the last ball towards slip and it is DROPPED by Malan. No runs
India 100/5 after 31 Overs
Hardik Pandya replaces Karthik. He edges his ball towards the slips. There is a huge appeal on the fifth ball. Umpire gives it OUT. Panadya after having a word with Kohli asks for a referral. Third umpire overturns the decision. Pandya survives.
India 100/5 after 30 Overs
Stokes to Karthik. Bowled! Middle stump takes a beating. That is a straight ball albeit with a bit of seam movement which has crashed through Karthik's defences.
WICKET! Karthik b Stokes 0(4)
Anderson continuing. He will bowl to Kohli. Pressure mounting on the Indian captain.
No runs of the entire over.
India 100/4 after 29 Overs
WICKET! Rahane c Jennings b Stokes 15(34)
Stokes to bowl. Rahane facing him
No runs off the first two balls. Rahane plays the third ball towards third man region for a Four.
Stokes induces an edge of Rahane and the ball flies to Jennings. Karthik replaces Rahane. He scores no runs off the first two balls he faces.
India 96/3 after 27 Overs
James Anderson continuing, and he is bowling to Kohli. Anderson would be loving it.
Kohli standing way outside his crease to negate any movement from Anderson. No runs of the first five balls. Pressure would be mounting on Kohli. Kohli likes to keep the scoreboard ticking. Kohli leaves the last ball for the wicketkeeper. No runs of that over.
India 96/3 after 27 Overs
Stokes continuing. He is getting some purchase of the pitch.
He beats Rahane of the first two balls. Stokes keeping it full and outside off for first two balls and beating Rahane on both the occasions. No run of the third and fourth ball. Fifth balls is short from Stokes. It takes Rahane’s elbow guard and runs for down the boundary line. Umpire signals Four Leg Byes. No runs of the last ball.
India 96/3 after 26 Overs