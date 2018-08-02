App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 02, 2018 07:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ENG vs IND 1st Test, Day 2 Live: Kohli and Pandya steady India's inning

Catch all the highlights from Day one of the 1st Test match between India and England at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham.

highlights

  • Aug 01, 03:26 PM (IST)

    For the full match scorecard click here

  • Aug 02, 07:52 PM (IST)

    Kohli looking firm and determined. Pandya giving his captain good support. 

  • Aug 02, 07:51 PM (IST)

    Broad continues. Kohli faces Broad.

    Kohli plays a squre drive off the first ball for a FOUR. With that he reaches 42. This his highest test score in England. Fifth ball of the over was on leg stump which the batsman plays fine down the leg side for a FOUR. No runs off the last ball. Eight runs from that over.

    India 142/5 after 43 Overs

  • Aug 02, 07:47 PM (IST)

    Bowling change. Sam Curran brought into the attack. He will bowl to Kohli.

    First ball leaves Kohli. Goes to wicketkeeper. Kohli blocks the second ball. No runs of the third and the fourth ball. Kohli plays the fifth ball with a straight bat for a quick single. Pandya plays the last ball of the over with loose hands. The ball hangs in the air for some time before running down the mid-on region for a FOUR.

    India 134/5 after 42 Overs

  • Aug 02, 07:41 PM (IST)

    Broad into his ninth over. Pandya on strike.

    No runs of that over. Broad kept the line nice and tight.

    India 129/5 after 40 Overs

  • Aug 02, 07:40 PM (IST)

    Sam Curran is warming up. 

  • Aug 02, 07:39 PM (IST)

    Root would be very pleased with the efforts of his bowlers

  • Aug 02, 07:37 PM (IST)

    Stokes continues. He will bowl to Pandya.

    Pandya plays the first ball towards deep mid-wicket and gets 2 runs. There are no runs off the next four balls. Pandya plays the last ball towards the square leg for single. Three runs from the over.

    India 129/5 after 39 Overs

  • Aug 02, 07:33 PM (IST)

    Broad continues. He will bowl to Kohli.

    Kohli misses the first ball. He drives the second ball of the over through sweeper cover for FOUR. The last ball of the over is played towards fine leg for a FOUR. Eight of the over. Productive one for India.

    India 126/5 after 39 Overs

  • Aug 02, 07:29 PM (IST)

    Very quite period of play.

  • Aug 02, 07:29 PM (IST)

    Stokes continues. Kohli to face the bowler.

    No run of the first ball. Batsman plays the second ball towards deep square for a single. Pandya beaten by Stokes on the third ball. Ball almost kissing Pandya’s bat and carrying it to the wicketkeeper. Panday looking very uncomfortable. Stoke beats Pandya off the last as well.

    India 118/5 after 38 Overs

  • Aug 02, 07:24 PM (IST)

    Broad continuing. Into his seventh over. Kohli to face him.

    No run of the first ball. Kohli plays the second ball towards mid-on for an easy single. Pandya has no answer for the rest of the balls from Broad.

    India 117/5 after 37 Overs

  • Aug 02, 07:20 PM (IST)

    Stokes to continue. He will bowl to Kohli.

    Kohli gets a thick inside edge. Runs quickly for a couple. The batsman plays the third ball down the fine leg for a single. Pandya leaves the fourth and the fifth ball for the wicketkeeper. He plays a straight drive off the last ball but Stokes stops it.

    India 116/5 after 36 Overs

  • Aug 02, 07:14 PM (IST)

    Harsha Bhogle is all praise for Ben Stokes. 

  • Aug 02, 07:14 PM (IST)
  • Aug 02, 07:13 PM (IST)

    Broad continuing.

    Kohli plays the second ball towards mid-on for a quick single. Pandya does nothing of the four balls he faces.

    India 113/5 after 35 Overs

  • Aug 02, 07:09 PM (IST)

    Stokes to bowl to Pandya.

    He beats Pandya off his first ball. Pandya plays the second ball with soft hands between the slips towards the third man region for FOUR. The batsman repeats the sequence for second FOUR in as many balls. Pandya plays the fourth ball towards long leg for a single. Kohli pushes the last ball of the over towards mid-off for a quick single.

    India 112/5 after 33 Overs

  • Aug 02, 07:05 PM (IST)

    For all the talks about Anderson and Broad, it is Curran and Stokes who have been amongst wickets.

  • Aug 02, 07:04 PM (IST)

    Broad replacing Anderson. Will he get a wicket? He will bowl to Kohli.

    No runs of the over. Broad keeping it tight for the batsman.

    India 102/5 after 33 Overs

  • Aug 02, 07:01 PM (IST)

    India has undone all the good work of yesterday.

  • Aug 02, 07:00 PM (IST)

    Stokes continuing.

    Pandya EDGES the first ball to first slip and Cook DROPS it. That is two catches put down in two balls. Batsmen meanwhile cross for a single. Kohli plays the last ball of the over for a single

    India 102/5 after 32 Overs

  • Aug 02, 06:56 PM (IST)

    Anderson is keeping very tight. Just 27 runs in his 15 overs. He is on for his sixteenth.

    Bowling to Kohli. No runs of the first three balls. Kohli EDGES the last ball towards slip and it is DROPPED by Malan. No runs

    India 100/5 after 31 Overs

  • Aug 02, 06:53 PM (IST)

    Hardik Pandya replaces Karthik. He edges his ball towards the slips. There is a huge appeal on the fifth ball. Umpire gives it OUT. Panadya after having a word with Kohli asks for a referral. Third umpire overturns the decision. Pandya survives.

    India 100/5 after 30 Overs

  • Aug 02, 06:50 PM (IST)

    Stokes to Karthik. Bowled! Middle stump takes a beating. That is a straight ball albeit with a bit of seam movement which has crashed through Karthik's defences.

  • Aug 02, 06:48 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Karthik b Stokes 0(4)

  • Aug 02, 06:46 PM (IST)

    Anderson continuing. He will bowl to Kohli. Pressure mounting on the Indian captain.

    No runs of the entire over.

    India 100/4 after 29 Overs

  • Aug 02, 06:39 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Rahane c Jennings b Stokes 15(34) 

  • Aug 02, 06:38 PM (IST)

    Stokes to bowl. Rahane facing him

    No runs off the first two balls. Rahane plays the third ball towards third man region for a Four.

    Stokes induces an edge of Rahane and the ball flies to Jennings. Karthik replaces Rahane. He scores no runs off the first two balls he faces.  

    India 96/3 after 27 Overs

  • Aug 02, 06:36 PM (IST)

    James Anderson continuing, and he is bowling to Kohli. Anderson would be loving it.

    Kohli standing way outside his crease to negate any movement from Anderson. No runs of the first five balls. Pressure would be mounting on Kohli. Kohli likes to keep the scoreboard ticking.  Kohli leaves the last ball for the wicketkeeper. No runs of that over.

    India 96/3 after 27 Overs

  • Aug 02, 06:32 PM (IST)

    Stokes continuing. He is getting some purchase of the pitch.

    He beats Rahane of the first two balls. Stokes keeping it full and outside off for first two balls and beating Rahane on both the occasions. No run of the third and fourth ball. Fifth balls is short from Stokes. It takes Rahane’s elbow guard and runs for down the boundary line. Umpire signals Four Leg Byes. No runs of the last ball.

    India 96/3 after 26 Overs

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.