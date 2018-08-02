ENG vs IND 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE

Live now
Aug 02, 2018 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
SCJ Broad lbw b Ashwin 1 (7b)
Rashid lbw b Sharma 13 (18b)
WICKET! Stokes c & b Ashwin 21 (41)
Wicket! Buttler lbw b Ashwin 0(2)
Wicket! Bairstow b U Yadav 70(88)
Root run out (Kohli) 80(156)
Fifty! Jonny Bairstow 53 (72)
FIFTY! Root 50 (107)
WICKET! Malan lbw b Shami 8 (14)
WICKET! Jennings b Shami 42(98)
WICKET! Cook b Ashwin 13(28)
Playing 11
For the full match scorecard click here.
Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first. He stitched two partnerships, one with Dawid Malan and another with Jonny Bairstow. There was nothing much from rest of the English batsmen. For India, Ravi Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers. He ended the day with four wickets against his name. It was a DRAMATIC collapse for England.
Welcome back folks! Day 2 of the 1st England-India test match from Edgbaston is upon us.
England started the day strongly. First two sessions of the day belonged to them. But India came back strongly in the third session. Root and Bairstow were going strong, until that brilliant piece of work by Virat Kohil in the field. That led to Root's run out. It was all downhill for England from that point on. Ashwin was the stand out bowler for India. He took four wickets. He will be eyeing for his fifth tomorrow. Join us tomorrow.
And with the conclusion of that over it is STUMPS.
Bowling change. Shami brought back into the attack for the last over of the day. Curran edges the fourth ball through slip area. There was a single on offer but Curran refuses it. Curran nicks the fifth ball and it carries to Karthik who drops it.
England 285/9 after 88 Overs
Ashwin continues. Will he get his fifth wicket today? Curran plays the last ball of the over down the leg side for a single. He retains the strike for the next over.
England 285/9 after 87 Overs
Sharma now bowling his seventeenth over. Curran plays down the leg side for a single. Now Anderson faces Sharma. He does nothing with the rest of the deliveries.
England 284/9 after 86 Overs
Ashwin continuing his marathon spell. Ashwin to Broad, OUT. It's that swinging delivery from Ashwin again. Full, with the seam pointed at leg slip. Shapes back in and beats the inside edge as he looks to defend for the turn. James Anderson replaces Broad. He shows his straight bat to the remaining balls.
England 283/9 after 85 Overs.
SCJ Broad lbw b Ashwin 1 (7b)
India continuing to bowl with the old ball. Sharma continues. First ball swung in and hit Rashid on pads. Ishant appeals. Umpire gives not-out. India takes the referral. Third umpire has overturned the decision. It is OUT. Stuart Broad replaces Rashid. Fourth ball was way down the leg side. Karthik dived but could not stop it. Four. Broad flicked the last ball towards mid-on for a single.
England 283/7 after 84 Overs.
Rashid lbw b Sharma 13 (18b)
Ashwin continues. No runs scored of that over. Ashwin kept nice and tight.
England 278/7 after 83 Overs
Sharma continues. Rashid flicks the first ball towards deep square leg for a single. Curran plays the last ball off his hips down the leg side for a single.
England 278/7 after 82 Overs
Ashwin continues. Curran plays the second ball towards fine leg for a single. Rashid flicks the fourth ball towards the deep midwicket for a single. Two runs of that over.
England 276/7 after 81 Overs
Ishant Sharma brought back. Curran punches the fourth ball through the cover for Four. Curran chipping in with some vital runs. He plays the last ball for a single. The new ball is now due.
England 274/7 after 80 Overs
Ashwin into his twenty-ninth over. Rashid edges the fourth ball of the over through slips for Four. Four again! This time Rashid steps out and plays it towards square leg. Eight of that over.
England 269/7 after 79 Overs
Pandya. Outside off. Curran slaps the ball past cover for Four. Curran plays the last ball of the over for Four too.
England 261/7 after 77 Overs
Curran outside edges the ball, but the second slip is not able to get hold of it. The duo pick up a two runs. The ball flies ends up safe wide of mid-wicket. The batsman picks two again off the fifth ball.
England 250/7 after 76 Overs
First ball, Stokes gets the leading edge off Ashwin and then watches him catch the ball. Rashid is the new batsman in.
England 244/7 after 75 Overs
WICKET! Stokes c & b Ashwin 21 (41)
Shami starts off with a good delivery, bouncing off the surface close to Stokes’ bat. Stokes picks up a single on the fourth ball after walking down the pitch and playing it towards fine leg. Shami ends with two dots.
England 243/6 after 74 Overs
Ashwin continues in from the Pavilion end and delivers a maiden over.
England 242/6 after 73 Overs
Shami continues from the Birmingham End. Stokes plays the third ball through mid-wicket to pick two runs.
England 242/6 after 72 Overs
Ashwin continues from the Edgbaston Road end. Stokes taps the second ball through mid-wicket with a closed face of the bat and picks up two runs. Another run off the fifth ball.
England 240/6 after 71 Overs
Shami continues. Stokes beautifully play one on the leg side for a four and then punches the next ball on the off side to pick up three runs.
England 237/6 after 70 Overs
Ashwin continues. He gets Buttler out of the fourth ball of his over. LBW. Nice bit of flight, pitched around off and spun back in a bit. Sam Curran replaces Buttler.
England 224/46 after 67 Overs
Wicket! Buttler lbw b Ashwin 0(2)
Last ball of the over was outside off and Bairstow played the ball. Gets and inside edge and the ball disturbs his furniture.
Wicket! Bairstow b U Yadav 70(88)