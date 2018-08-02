App
Aug 02, 2018 11:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ENG vs IND 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: England lead by 22 runs after Day 2

Catch all the highlights from Day two of the 1st Test match between India and England at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham.

highlights

  • Aug 01, 03:26 PM (IST)

    For the full match scorecard click here

  • Aug 02, 11:15 PM (IST)

    That's it from us folks. Join us again tomorrow as we bring you all of the action from Day 3 of the 1st Test between England and India. Till then it's goodbye! 

  • Aug 02, 11:05 PM (IST)

    Day 2: Stumps: England lead by 22 runs

  • Aug 02, 11:03 PM (IST)

    Jennings picks up a single off the 2nd delivery bringing Cook on strike. BOWLED! What a delivery from Ashwin. He got Cook out with a peach in the first innings and has repeated that feat once again. He pitched it down the middle and Cook tries to play along the line but the ball spun away from the outside edge to clatter into the top of the off stump.

    That brings us to the end of the day’s play.

    England 8/0 after 3.4 overs

  • Aug 02, 11:00 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Cook b Ashwin 0 (14)

  • Aug 02, 10:58 PM (IST)

    Shami continues. Cook is taking caution against the bowler as he plays out the over without picking up any runs.

    England 8/0 after 3 overs

  • Aug 02, 10:54 PM (IST)

    Ravichandran Ashwin comes into the attack. Jennings stretches out and slices the 2nd delivery though the sweeper for FOUR. Ashwin then finishes the over with 4 dot balls.

    England 8/0 after 2 overs.

  • Aug 02, 10:52 PM (IST)

    Shami starts well generating some good swing from the pitch. There too much movement on the 3rd delivery as it keeps going down the leg side and evades Karthik for FOUR byes. He then beats Cook with a brilliant delivery that straightens after the bounce and just whizzes past his outside edge.

    England 4/0 after the first over.

  • Aug 02, 10:47 PM (IST)

    The players are back on the field, Cook and Jennings will open the batting for England. Shami to bowl the first over. 

  • Aug 02, 10:41 PM (IST)

    That wicket also ends India's innings. It was all about VIrat Kohli. Top and middle order crumbled against moving ball. It was upon lower order to give Kohli support. Kohli completed his century in fine style. Then he went after the bowlers to reduce the deficit. 

  • Aug 02, 10:37 PM (IST)

    Kohli cuts the last ball of the over but only manages to find Broad. That ends a brilliant innings from Virat Kohli. 

  • Aug 02, 10:36 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Kohli c Broad b Rashid 149(225)

  • Aug 02, 10:35 PM (IST)

    Rashid continues. Kohli facing the spinner.

    No runs of the first four balls. For the fifth ball Kohli goes on back foot and pulls it for a SIX.

  • Aug 02, 10:32 PM (IST)

    India's lower order has played much better than the top order. 

  • Aug 02, 10:32 PM (IST)

    Stokes continuing. He will bowl to Yadav. Is this England’s chance?

    Yadav manages to negotiate the entire over without much trouble. No runs.

    India 268/9 after 75 Overs

  • Aug 02, 10:30 PM (IST)

    Fifty-run partnership between Kohli and Yadav. 

  • Aug 02, 10:29 PM (IST)

    Rashid continues.

    Kohli steps down the track and plays it through the leg side for two runs. He hammers the second ball over the bowler head but refuses a single. No runs of the third and the fourth ball too. Field comes up fo fifth ball. Kohli plays towards deep mid-wicket .FOUR. The last ball is also dispatched for FOUR. That was towards fine leg.  

    India 268/9 after 74 Overs

  • Aug 02, 10:25 PM (IST)

    Here is another tweet in praise of Virat Kohli. 

  • Aug 02, 10:24 PM (IST)

    A frustrated Stokes continues.

    Kohli punches the first ball through cover for a FOUR. Kohli plays the third ball through cover again but refuses a single. Kohli farming the strike brilliantly. He is beaten on the fourth ball. Kohli punches the fifth through point for a quick single. Yadav has to face only one ball.  Which he does successfully.

    India 258/9 after 73 Overs

  • Aug 02, 10:20 PM (IST)

    Rashid continuing.

    Kohli slaps the first ball down the log-off but refuses a single. No runs of the second and third ball. Kohli plays the fourth ball through point for a single. Yadav is surrounded by fielders now. But the batsman shows straight bat to the remaining two balls.   

    India 253/9 after 72 Overs

  • Aug 02, 10:17 PM (IST)

    Stokes continuing. He looks drained.

    Kohli shows a straight bat to the first ball. Kohli plays an inside-out shot over the bowler’s head for a FOUR.  Kohli pulls the fourth ball of the over towards the deep square leg for a FOUR. He pulls again on the fifth ball and runs a quick single. Yadav leaves the last ball of the over for the wicket keeper.

    India 252/9 after 71 Overs

  • Aug 02, 10:14 PM (IST)

    Kohli greets Rashid with a FOUR, slapping the ball over the covers. He then picks up a single off the 5th delivery and Yadav stabs at the last delivery sending the ball towards point as he stays in his crease.

    India 243/9 after 70 Overs

  • Aug 02, 10:12 PM (IST)

    Stokes seems visibly frustrated as Kohli remains steadfast at the crease. Stokes decides to go with the bouncers as one man is taken out from the slips and a man is added on the boundary down the leg side. Kohli goes for the pull but keeps it down as he picks up a single off the last ball to keep strike.

    India 238/9 after 69 Overs

  • Aug 02, 10:07 PM (IST)

    Rashid keeps it tight in the over and Kohli only picks up a single on the 5th delivery.  He then sends in a googly to end the over but the line was wrong as the ball goes down the leg side for FOUR byes.

    India 237/9 after 68 Overs

  • Aug 02, 10:03 PM (IST)

    Kohli doesn’t manage to score off the first four deliveries. Stokes pitches the 5th ball down the leg side and Kohli helps it along it’s way with a pull for a FOUR. He then gets a top-edge on the last delivery and picks up a single. Umesh was coming back for the second but Kohli was having none of that.

    India 232/9 after 67 Overs

  • Aug 02, 10:01 PM (IST)

    Rashid flights the first delivery to Yadav who goes for the drive and gets the single. Kohli defends the next 3 deliveries before picking up a single off the 5th ball.

    India 227/9 after 66 Overs

  • Aug 02, 09:59 PM (IST)

    Kohli doesn’t manage to score off the first 4 deliveries. He then stays on the back foot and plays a cut shot to backward point sending the ball racing to the boundary to complete his century. What an innings this has been from the Indian skipper who raises his bat to all corners of the ground acknowledging the applause. Stokes then bangs the next one short and Kohli nails the pull shot for back-to-back boundaries.

    India 225/9 after 65 Overs

  • Aug 02, 09:52 PM (IST)

    HUNDRED up for Kohli! 100 (172)

