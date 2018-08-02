ENG vs IND 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: England lead by 22 runs after Day 2

Jennings picks up a single off the 2nd delivery bringing Cook on strike. BOWLED! What a delivery from Ashwin. He got Cook out with a peach in the first innings and has repeated that feat once again. He pitched it down the middle and Cook tries to play along the line but the ball spun away from the outside edge to clatter into the top of the off stump.

That brings us to the end of the day’s play.

England 8/0 after 3.4 overs