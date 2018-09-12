ENG v IND 5th Test, Day 5: Rahul and Pant's heroics go in vain as England clinch series 4-1

Here are the top moments from Day 5 of the fifth Test match between England and India played at The Oval, London Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 Indian opener KL Rahul completed his half-century early on Day 5. The right-handed batsman looked solid at the crease and reached his fifty off just 57 deliveries as he looked to attack the English bowlers. (Image: AP) 2/12 India’s chances of survival took a big hit in the 36th over when Ajinkya Rahane who was looking to sweep Moeen Ali for a boundary only connected with the toe end of his bat, sending the ball straight down the throat of Keaton Jennings at midwicket. Rahane was dismissed on 37 runs after facing 106 deliveries. (Image: AP) 3/12 Debutant Hanuma Vihari could not replicate his stunning first innings half century and had to depart for a duck when he edged Ben Stokes’ delivery back to Jonny Bairstow in the very next over. India were down to 121/5 after 37 overs with their chances of survival looking rather bleak. (Image: AP) 4/12 KL Rahul showed some real grit as he went on to complete only his 5th Test ton with a boundary off Stokes in the 41st over. This was Rahul’s first Test hundred after 28 innings and 20 months. His last century was the 199 he made against England in December 2016. (Image: AP) 5/12 Rishabh Pant showed that he isn’t just a T20 wonder when he completed his maiden Test fifty in the 61st over. He went on to complete his century with a six off Adil Rashid in the 74th over. With that six Pant became the first Indian wicket keeper to score a 100 in England. (Image: AP) 6/12 The Rahul-Pant 204-run stand was finally broken when Rashid castled Rahul with a dream delivery in the 82nd over. The ball pitched on the rough and turned sharply to go past the outside edge and hit the off stump. The batsman made 149 from 224 deliveries and walked off the ground to a standing ovation. (Image: Reuters) 7/12 Following Rahul’s dismissal India’s chances of survival looked to be on tenterhooks and took a further blow just two overs later when Pant sliced Adil Rashid’s googly to Moeen Ali at long off. Pant finished with a score of 114 runs from 146 balls. (Image: AP) 8/12 After dismissing both Rahul and Pant, England finally took the new ball in the 90th over with James Anderson and Sam Curran leading the attack. Curran bagged the wickets of Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja in the 92nd and 94th over respectively to reduce India to 345/9. (Image: Reuters) 9/12 James Anderson took the final wicket of the match when he clean bowled Mohammed Shami. The wicket meant that England won the match by 118 runs and the series 4-1. Shami became Anderson's wicket number 564 in Test cricket, taking him past the legendary Glenn McGrath to become the highest wicket-taking pacer in Test match history. (Image: Reuters) 10/12 For his scores of 71 in the first innings, and 147 in the second innings, retiring Alastair Cook was adjudged Man of the Match. (Image: AP) 11/12 All-rounder Sam Curran was equally good with both bat and the ball. He was declared England’s Man of the Series as he scored a total of 278 runs and picked up 11 wickets despite missing one match during the Series. (Image: AP) 12/12 Virat Kohli was adjudged India’s Man of the Series as he scored 593 runs at an average of 59.30 in the series. The Indian skipper led from the front with the bat despite the tough batting conditions. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 12, 2018 07:40 am