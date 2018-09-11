ENG v IND 5th Test, Day 4: India on a sticky wicket after Cook's masterful innings

Here are the top moments from Day 4 of the fifth Test match between England and India being played at The Oval, London Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Alastair Cook continued at the crease on Day 4 and soon completed his century. Cook, who began his Test career with a century on debut against India, made sure he signs off with another century against the same opposition. During his innings he also went past Kumar Sangakkara to claim the fifth spot on the leading run scorers list in Test cricket. (Image: AP) 2/10 England captain Joe Root soon followed Cook and completed his century too. This was his 14th Test century and he completed it in 151 deliveries. Cook and Root put together a mammoth 259-run partnership which strengthened England’s grip on the match. (Image: AP) 3/10 Debutant Hanuma Vihari provided India with a breakthrough when he got Root to mistime his slog sweep with substitute fielder Hardik Pandya taking the catch in the cow corner. (Image: AP) 4/10 Cook's innings came to an end immediately after Root’s when he got an edge on Vihari’s next delivery with Rishabh Pant taking the catch behind the wickets. As Cook walked off the pitch every Indian player lined up to shake hands with England’s all-time leading run scorer. With two wickets from two deliveries, Vihari gave India something to build upon. (Image: AP) 5/10 England once again lost two quick wickets when Mohammed Shami castled Jonny Bairstow sending him back with the last ball of the 101st over. Ravindra Jadeja then dismissed Buttler for a duck in the next over as the batsman was looking to go inside-out over the covers but mistimed the shot finding Shami at backward point. (Image: AP) 6/10 Ben Stokes played some attractive shots during his 37-run stay but was finally dismissed by Jadeja when he went for a powerful flat hit towards the cow corner where K L Rahul took his 14th catch of the tour. After Stokes, Sam Curran was the last England batsman to be dismissed as Root declared England innings on 423/8. The declaration meant that India were set a target of 464 runs to win the Test. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Alice Cook (second from right) was spotted by the photographers at The Oval. Alice Cook was in the stands to cheer her husband Alastair as the English cricketer took stance for his final international Test match. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 India's chase started on a wrong note as England pacer James Anderson took the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara in one over. Both batsmen were caught in front off the wickets. With Pujara's dismissal, Anderson equalled the record of Australian pacer Glenn McGrath with a tally of 563 Test wickets. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 More calamity struck India as skipper Virat Kohli got out on a golden duck in the very next over. Stuart Broad got Kohli to edge an away going delivery which England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow pouched easily. At the fall of Kohli's wicket India's score read 2/3 after 3.2 overs. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Towards the end of the day K L Rahul went on the counterattack to give the Indian chase a semblance of respectability. He was given support from the other end by Ajinkya Rahane. Rahul's 46 off 51 balls meant that India's score read 58/3 at stumps on Day 4. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 11, 2018 07:51 am