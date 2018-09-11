ENG v IND 5th Test, Day 4: India on a sticky wicket after Cook's masterful innings

Ben Stokes played some attractive shots during his 37-run stay but was finally dismissed by Jadeja when he went for a powerful flat hit towards the cow corner where K L Rahul took his 14th catch of the tour. After Stokes, Sam Curran was the last England batsman to be dismissed as Root declared England innings on 423/8. The declaration meant that India were set a target of 464 runs to win the Test. (Image: Reuters)