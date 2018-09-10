ENG v IND 5th Test, Day 3: India in a spot of bother as England's lead swells

Mohammed Shami did not last long at the crease as he holed out to Broad at long on when he was looking to dispatch Adil Rashid’s googly for a six in the 86th over. Bumrah was the last man and he stitched together a vital 32-run partnership with Jadeja before getting run out in the 95th over. India finished with 292 runs on the board, trailing England by 40 runs. (Image: AP)