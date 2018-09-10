ENG v IND 5th Test, Day 3: India in a spot of bother as England's lead swells

Here are the top moments from Day 3 of the fifth Test match between England and India being played at The Oval, London Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Hanuma Vihari showed some real grit with the bat as he completed his half century from 104 balls during the first session. He was lucky to survive two close calls for LBW yesterday but looked much more solid in the first session playing some attractive shots during his innings. (Image: AP) 2/9 Vihari’s innings did not last long after getting his fifty as Moeen Ali got him caught behind in the 77th over on 56 runs. Ali continued his spell after Tea and got Ishant Sharma dismissed in similar fashion in the 83rd over to leave India reeling at 249/8. (Image: Reuters) 3/9 Ravindra Jadeja who was making his return to the side after missing out the previous four matches looked in good touch too as he completed his 50 from 113 deliveries. He finished unbeaten with 86 runs from 156 balls. (Image: AP) 4/9 Mohammed Shami did not last long at the crease as he holed out to Broad at long on when he was looking to dispatch Adil Rashid’s googly for a six in the 86th over. Bumrah was the last man and he stitched together a vital 32-run partnership with Jadeja before getting run out in the 95th over. India finished with 292 runs on the board, trailing England by 40 runs. (Image: AP) 5/9 Start of England's second innings meant that Alastair Cook walked out to bat for 'The Three Lions' for one last time. As the left handed batsman walked out to bat in sunlight at The Oval he was given a standing ovation by the crowd. (Image: Reuters) 6/9 Few England supporters were dresses in a chef's uniform in order to pay tribute to Cook who's nickname is chef. (Image: Reuters) 7/9 Mohammed Shami gave India a perfect start when he castled Keaton Jennings at the start of the 3rd session. He sent down a good length delivery which Jennings was looking to leave for the keeper but the ball nipped in sharply to hit the off stump. (Image: AP) 8/9 Moeen Ali who came out to bat at fall of Jennings' wicket was then bowled by Jadeja. Ali made 20 off 52 balls. He gave Alastair Cook good support for the little time he was there at the centre. (Image: Reuters) 9/9 Ali's wicket brought together Joe Root and Alastair Cook .The duo stitched a 52-run partnership to push England total beyond 100 and give the team a comfortable lead of 154 runs at stumps. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 10, 2018 07:54 am