ENG v IND 5th Test, Day 2: India find themselves in trouble after Buttler's heroics

Kohli seemed to be the only hope once again for India but Stokes put an end to his innings when he drew Kohli into a drive which the Indian captain edged to Root. Kohli was out on 49 runs in the 47th over. Stokes struck again in his very next over as he got Rishabh Pant to edge a delivery straight to Cook in the slips. India ended the day at 176/6 trailing England by 158 runs. (Image: AP)