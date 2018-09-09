ENG v IND 5th Test, Day 2: India find themselves in trouble after Buttler's heroics

Here are the top moments from Day 2 of the fifth Test match between England and India being played at The Oval, London Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Birthday boy Jos Buttler batted superbly in the first session along with Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad and later James Anderson. The right hand batsman even scored a fifty, completing his half-century in 84 balls. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Stuart Broad gave Jos Buttler some great support from the other end. The duo put up an unbeaten 90-run partnership in the first session as they wore the Indian attack down and took England’s total up from 214/8 to 304/9 at Lunch. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Broad and Buttler were able to only add eight runs to their partnership post Lunch until Jadeja finally got the breakthrough. Broad came charging down the pitch but only managed to send Jadeja’s delivery high in the air and Rahul chased it down from mid-on to take a brilliant diving catch. That was Rahul’s 13 catch in the series, setting a new record for taking the most catches in a Test series in England. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Buttler was able to add just 20 runs to the tally after Broad’s dismissal before Jadeja finally wrapped up the proceedings. Jadeja sent down a sharp spinner which nicked an outside edge from Buttler’s willow before flying into the hands of Rahane at slip. Buttler finished with 89 runs from 133 balls taking England up to a respectable total of 332. (Image: AP) 5/10 India’s innings got off to a horrible start as Broad, fresh from his heroics with the bat, came back to torment India with the ball. He dismissed Shikhar Dhawan with his very first delivery of the day, getting the opener trapped LBW with a full inswinging delivery. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 KL Rahul was next to walk back to the dressing room as Sam Curran bowled him out with an absolute Jaffa. Curran pitched the ball on the middle stump and Rahul looked set to defend it before the ball moved away off the seam and hit the top of the off stump. At this stage India were down to 70/2. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Britain's former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was spotted in the stands enjoying the action from day 2 of the Test match. (Image: AP) 8/10 James Anderson had quite a few things to say to the umpire when he did not give Kohli out LBW in the 29th over. Kohli was not too pleased with that and the umpire had to get England’s captain Joe Root to intervene and warn the bowler against further outbursts. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Anderson struck soon after his little outburst when he got Pujara to edge one back to Bairstow in the 33rd over. Rahane was the new man in and Anderson scalped him too in the 35th over, getting the batsman to edge one to Cook in the slips. This left India reeling at 103/4. (Image: AP) 10/10 Kohli seemed to be the only hope once again for India but Stokes put an end to his innings when he drew Kohli into a drive which the Indian captain edged to Root. Kohli was out on 49 runs in the 47th over. Stokes struck again in his very next over as he got Rishabh Pant to edge a delivery straight to Cook in the slips. India ended the day at 176/6 trailing England by 158 runs. (Image: AP) First Published on Sep 9, 2018 07:54 am