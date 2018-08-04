ENG v IND 1st Test: How the action unfolded at Edgbaston

Catch a glimpse of all the action from the Edgbaston cricket ground where England beat India by 31 runs to win the 1st Test of the five-match series. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 Joe Root set the stage for England on opening day scoring 80 off 156 balls in the first innings. His partnerships with Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow took England to a respectable total. (Image: Reuters) 2/12 Ravichandran Ashwin was able to extract some turn from the pitch on the very first day. He cleaned up Alastair Cook with an off-spinner in just the ninth over and later took three more to finish with four wickets. (Image: Reuters) 3/12 Mohammed Shami was Ashwin's partner in crime. He picked up three wickets to restrict England's first innings total to 287. (Image: Reuters) 4/12 Sam Curran playing just his second test match turned out to be a surprise package. He got the important wickets of Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya to leave India's first innings in tatters, finishing with four wickets in the first innings. (Image: Reuters) 5/12 Captain Virat Kohli led from the front for India, as other batsmen threw away their wickets cheaply. Amid constant talk about his previous disastrous tour of England, he silenced critics scoring a masterful century in India's first innings. He got some support from the tailenders as he finished with 149 from 225 balls. Thanks to the Indian skipper's spectacular effort, India managed a total of 274. (Image: Reuters) 6/12 Dropped catches were a regular feature of the match. There were as many as nine of them! England put down four chances and India let go of five. Here we see Dawid Malan putting down Virat Kohli's chance on the second day of the first Test. (Image: Reuters) 7/12 Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets in England's second innings to dismantle the top order. He got the wicket of Alastair Cook in similar fashion in both the innings and finished with seven wickets in the match. (Image: Reuters) 8/12 Ishant Sharma bowled a fiery spell to clean up England's lower order. He took 5 wickets in the innings. (Image:Reuters) 9/12 In between all the chaos in England's second innings, Sam Curran played a brave counter-attacking innings scoring 63 runs off just 65 balls. This was his first fifty in Test cricket. His innings helped England set a target of 194. He was later adjudged Man of the Match for his all-round performance. (Image: Reuters) 10/12 Stuart Broad took two quick wickets of openers Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan early in the second innings to give England a chance to win the Test match. (Image: Reuters) 11/12 Virat Kohli made a fighting half-century in India's chase. But he was the only batsman with a significant contribution as others continued to fall. (Image: Reuters) 12/12 Ben Stokes took four wickets on the final morning to clean up India's tail and hand England victory in the first Test. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 4, 2018 08:33 pm