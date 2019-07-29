App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 01:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ellyse Perry becomes first cricketer to reach 1000 runs, 100 wickets in T20Is

The Australian all-rounder is the first cricketer from either gender to reach the rare milestone of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in international T20 cricket

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry became the first cricketer of either gender to reach the rare milestone of scoring 1000 runs and taking 100 wickets in the T20 format. Perry (47 not out) and captain Meg Lanning (43 not out) stitched a match-winning partnership to guide Australia to a seven wicket win against England in the second T20 of the Women's Ashes tour, at Hove on July 28.

A four brought up the 1000-run milestone for the all-rounder, who had picked up her 100th wicket by dismissing England's Nat Sciver in the World T20 final in November last year.

The 28-year-old , who hit four boundaries and a six, was adjudged player of the match.

Close

"I guess it's lovely, but I wasn't aware of it. I actually think in T20 cricket at international level, we probably play it as much as the men, so I have played a pretty big volume of games now - over 100," Perry was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

"So I suppose when you've played 100 games you might get close to it. That's probably the only reason I'm there - because I've played a lot of games," she added.

Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi (1416 runs and 98 wickets) currently stands closest to achieving the feat, while Bangladesh's Shakib al Hasan, with 1471 runs and 88 wickets, stands next in line to join Perry.

Australia Women have taken an unassailable lead 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series. They will play the third and final match in Bristol on July 31 .
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 01:22 pm

