Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 06:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | What's next for MS Dhoni?

Sakshi Batra chats with Group Sports Editor of Network 18, Gaurav Kalra about Dhoni's position in the Indian team post-World Cup.

India were knocked out of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup after they lost to New Zealand in the semi-final. The Black Caps eventually lost to England in the final of the tournament on July 14.

The focus now has shifted to the future of Team India, especially to the issue of selection of MS Dhoni.

Considering Dhoni's age and also the fact that he is no longer at the peak of his powers, selectors may not pick him for the upcoming tour of West Indies

In this episode of Editor's Take, Sakshi Batra chats with Group Sports Editor of Network 18, Gaurav Kalra about Dhoni's position in the Indian team post-World Cup.
