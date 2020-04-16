App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dubai-based coaching academy appoints Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador

CricKingdom's online platform "will connect student, coaches, academies and facilities into an integrated ecosystem".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's limited-overs vice-captain, Rohit Sharma has become brand ambassador of 'CricKingdom', a cricket academy based here which will also facilitate coaching through its online platform after the global COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

Close

It will help in booking of coaches, ground/nets along with management of academies.

"CricKingdom seeks to merge the time-tested theories that has produced legends in the game along with modern scientific training methodologies" Rohit was quoted as saying in the press release.

"The vision is far-sighted and it seeks to make every aspect professional and structured" said Rohit, who is also being proposed to be a Director.

The academy also has Mumbai medium pacer Dhawal Kulkarni as one of its mentors. There are at least 20 coaches associated with this venture and most of them have worked at the grassroots and junior level. Notable names include Pradeep Ingale, Parag Madkaikar, Subhash Ranjane and Prathamesh Salunkhe.

The coaching on offer is for four categories - from 5-8 years, 8-13 years, 13 years and above and club and elite level cricketers.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 12:47 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.