DSports suspends broadcast of Pakistan Super League; Cricbuzz, Dream 11 stop coverage

Moneycontrol News

Keeping in mind the public sentiments after the terrorist attacks on CRPF jawans in Pulawama on February 14, sports channel DSport has suspended the broadcast of the Pakistan Super League T20 tournament in India.

The fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League got underway on the same day of the attack.

DSport were expected to stop the telecast in India from the second day of the league but due to some technical problems, they were not able to do so, according to media reports. However, DSport blacked out their broadcast from the fifth game which was played from 9:30 PM IST on February 16.

A top channel official told the Mumbai Mirror that the broadcast has been suspended.

Before pulling down the feed the officer told the paper, "We’re seized of the matter and it is a topic that is occupying our minds. We are sensitive to the national issue and we are considering how to do it. There are a few technical issues involved."

Cricket Club of India (CCI) secretary Suresh Bafna on February 17 said that India should not play against Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup. Suresh Bafna said that since Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has not come out openly about the attack in Kashmir, it shows that they are at fault somewhere. "We condemn the terror activities carried out against our army and CRPF personnel. Though CCI is a sporting association but nation comes first even before sports," Bafna told ANI.

On similar lines like D Sports, popular cricket news and score website CricBuzz has also suspended its news and sports coverage of the league. All the current scorecards and news articles related to this season of the league have been pulled down.

Fantasy Cricket Website, Dream XI too has followed the suit. It has stopped its fantasy games related to the PSL matches.

There are no updates on whether the coverage will resume.