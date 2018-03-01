Dropping me in 2005 was unthinkable, unacceptable, unforgivable: Sourav Ganguly

In his much-awaited autobiography ‘A Century is Not Enough’, former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly spoke about various phases of his career and the stories behind them. A report in The Times of India on Sunday consisted of an excerpt of a part where Ganguly talks about his infamous run-in with Greg Chappell.

Recalling the year 2004, when the Indian team was faced with the challenge of finding a replacement for coach John Wright, Ganguly wrote that the first name that popped into his mind during the discussion was that of Chappell.

“I thought Greg Chappell would be the best person to take us to the number one slot from the challenger’s position. I had conveyed my personal choice to Mr Dalmiya when they were looking for a new Indian coach,” the former India skipper wrote.

Many people warned Ganguly against the move, including Sunil Gavaskar, who asked him to think about it and said that with Chappell around, the India captain would have a tough time running the team.

Ganguly also recalled how Jagmohan Dalmiya, the then president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), had called him over to his house one day and told him in confidence that Chappell’s own brother Ian thought that he wouldn’t be the right fit for India.

“Well, I decided to ignore all these warnings and follow my instincts. The rest as they say is history. But then that’s life. Some scripts go your way, like my tour of Australia, and some don’t, like the Greg chapter. I conquered the country but not one of its citizens,” Ganguly wrote.

Speaking about the year 2005, when the skipper’s captaincy was taken away from him and he was dropped from the team as well, Ganguly wrote that it was one of the most turbulent phases of his life. He termed the move unthinkable, unacceptable and unforgivable.

“History hasn’t recorded many instances of a winning captain being dropped so unceremoniously, that too after scoring a hundred in the last Test series. In Indian cricket there are no such parallels and I doubt whether there will ever be. So Mr Gregory Stephen Chappell and the selection committee led by Kiran More have indeed put me in august company,” the southpaw from Kolkata wrote in his autobiography.

Ganguly went on to write that in the aftermath of the incident, he went from being Maharaj (King) to being oppressed and as a result, drew a lot of support from all corners. He also talked about his stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and how he was not retained by his home side Kolkata Knight Riders in the third edition despite top scoring for the team in the previous edition.

“As always, I failed to understand how I could be so bad and so good within a period of only twelve months. But then in franchise cricket you only do as you are told,” Ganguly wrote.