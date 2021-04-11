IPL 2021 | SRH vs KKR: Dream 11 fantasy team picks for the match

Captains Eoin Morgan and David Warner during an IPL toss in 2020 (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)

Dream 11 Fantasy Team Prediction SRH vs KKR: Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11. This will be the third match of the 2021 IPL season and the first for both sides this year.

SRH failed to win the last three matches they played in Chennai. On the KKR have also lost seven of their last nine matches at the venue.

The match will begin at 07.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Probable XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar or Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, and T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine or Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi or Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy and Prasidh Krishna

Dream 11 fantasy team picks

Wicket-keeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: David Warner (C), Kane Williamson, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill

All Rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Andre Russell

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, and Prasidh Krishna

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player is marked as unavailable for other reasons that may not have been considered. The classification of players under the different categories is based on the current selections available on the Dream 11 app.