IPL 2021 | RR vs PBKS: Dream 11 fantasy team picks for the match

IPL 2021 | Dream 11 Team Prediction RR vs PBKS: Here are the fantasy team picks for the match

Moneycontrol News
April 12, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST
Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson during an IPL match against Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in 2020 (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)

Dream 11 Fantasy Team Prediction RR vs PBKS: KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 12. This will be Match 4 of the 2021 IPL season and the first for both sides this year.

The Royals lead PBKS (erstwhile Kings XI Punjab) 12-9 in the head-to-head record.

RR's Jofra Archer will be missing from the first half of the league. In his absence, Chris Morris will have to play a key role for the team.

The match will begin at 07.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (Captain and WK), Jos Buttler (WK), Ben Stokes, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, and Akash Singh

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (Captain and WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, and Saurabh Kumar

Also read – In-Depth | IPL 2021: Past, present and COVID-battered future of the ‘great cricket circus’

Dream 11 fantasy team picks

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (Captain) and Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, and Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Rahul Tewatia and Ben Stokes (VC)

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, M Ashwin, Kartik Tyagi, and Ravi Bishnoi

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #IPL #IPL 2021 #PBKS #Rajasthan Royals #Sports
first published: Apr 12, 2021 10:50 am

