IPL 2021 | RCB vs KKR: Dream 11 fantasy team picks for the match

File image: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s Virat Kohli during the toss ahead of their IPL match in 2020 (Image: IPL, BCCI)

Dream 11 Fantasy Team Prediction RCB vs KKR: Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 18. This will be Match 10 of the 2021 IPL season.

All-rounder Daniel Sams who has been inducted by RCB has completed his quarantine period after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of this season. Reports suggest that he has joined the team camp and is available for selection.

This match will begin at 3.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Squads

RCB squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Adam Zampa, Daniel Christian, Daniel Sams, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson, KS Bharat, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR squad: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Dinesh Karthik, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Pawan Negi, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravathy and Venkatesh Iyer

Dream 11 fantasy team picks

Wicket-keepers: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (Captain) and Andre Russell

Bowlers: Harshal Patel (VC), Varun Chakravathy, Pat Cummins and Yuzvendra Chahal

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.