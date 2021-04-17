IPL 2021 | MI vs SRH: Dream 11 fantasy team picks for the match

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner during the toss ahead of their IPL match in 2020 (Image: IPL, BCCI)

Dream 11 Fantasy Team Prediction MI vs SRH: David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 17. This will be Match 9 of the 2021 IPL season and the third for both sides this year.

Mumbai and Kolkata have eight wins each in the 16 head-to-head matches they have played so far.

While SRH failed to win their first two matches, MI picked up their first points of the season against KKR.

SRH's Kane Williamson is unlikely to be fit to play as he is recovering from an elbow injury. Jason Roy completed his quarantine on April 16, but it is unclear if he will get to play immediately.

The match will begin at 07.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Squads

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, and Yudhvir Singh Charak

SRH squad: David Warner (Captain), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Jason Holder, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh and Wriddhiman Saha

Dream 11 fantasy team picks

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (Captain), David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan

All-rounders: Jason Holder (VC) and Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.