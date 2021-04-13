English
IPL 2021 | KKR vs MI: Dream 11 fantasy team picks for the match

IPL 2021 | Dream 11 Team Prediction KKR vs MI: Here are the fantasy team picks for the match

Moneycontrol News
April 13, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST
File image: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan during the toss of an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in 2020. (Image courtesy: Vipin Pawar/Sportzpics for BCCI, IPL)

Dream 11 Fantasy Team Prediction KKR vs MI: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 13. This will be Match 5 of the 2021 IPL season and the second for both sides this year.

Mumbai leads Kolkata 21-6 in the head-to-head record.

Quinton de Kock's quarantine period is over and he has reportedly practiced with other MI players. He is available for selection and is likely to replace Chris Lynn who played the opening game.

The match will begin at 07.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Squads

Close

KKR squad: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Dinesh Karthik, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Pawan Negi, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, and Yudhvir Singh Charak

Dream 11 fantasy team picks

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock and Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya and Andre Russell (VC)

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Chahar and Pat Cummins

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #IPL #IPL 2021 #KKR #MI #Sports
first published: Apr 13, 2021 10:59 am

