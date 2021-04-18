IPL 2021 | DC vs PBKS: Dream 11 fantasy team picks for the match

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant during an 2021 IPL match (Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Dream 11 Fantasy Team Prediction DC vs PBKS: KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 18. This will be Match 11 of the 2021 IPL season.

Anrich Nortje is back in the Delhi team bubble after spending an extended period in quarantine. It remains to be seen if Nortje will be added to the playing XI, or if he will have to wait for one more game.

DC have added Shams Mulani to their squad as a temporary like-for-like replacement for Axar Patel. Aniruddha Joshi has been added in place of injured Shreyas Iyer. It is unclear if they will get a game.

This match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Squads

DC squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Shams Mulani, Chris Woakes, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Lalit Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Manimaran Siddharth, Marcus Stoinis, Praveen Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Ripal Patel, Sam Billings, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Vishnu Vinod and Aniruddha Joshi

PBKS squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Jalaj Saxena, Jhye Richardson, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Riley Meredith, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Shahrukh Khan and Utkarsh Singh

Dream 11 fantasy team picks

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (Captain)

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis (VC) and Deepak Hooda

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Murugan Ashwin

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.