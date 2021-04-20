IPL 2021 | DC vs MI: Dream11 fantasy team picks for the match

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant during an 2021 IPL match (Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction DC vs MI: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Rishabh Pant's (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 20. This will be Match 13 of the 2021 IPL season.

MI all-rounder Hardik Pandya has not been bowling in this season as he is facing a niggle. Mumbai's coach Mahela Jayawardene has revealed that Pandya wouldn't be bowling till the issue is sorted, and that may take a few weeks.

This match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Squads

DC squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain and WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Shams Mulani, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings and Aniruddha Joshi

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult and Yudhvir Singh Charak

Dream11 fantasy team picks

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant (Captain)

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan

All-rounders: Chris Woakes (VC), Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Avesh Khan

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.