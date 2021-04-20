MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join our experts for discussion on ‘Re-inventing Finance: with Process, People & Technology’.
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

IPL 2021 | DC vs MI: Dream11 fantasy team picks for the match

IPL 2021 | Dream11 Team Prediction DC vs MI: Here are the fantasy team picks for the match.

Moneycontrol News
April 20, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST
Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant during an 2021 IPL match (Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant during an 2021 IPL match (Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction DC vs MI: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Rishabh Pant's (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 20. This will be Match 13 of the 2021 IPL season.

MI all-rounder Hardik Pandya has not been bowling in this season as he is facing a niggle. Mumbai's coach Mahela Jayawardene has revealed that Pandya wouldn't be bowling till the issue is sorted, and that may take a few weeks.

Read preview | DC vs MI: Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians look to outsmart each other in battle of equals

This match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Squads

Close

Related stories

DC squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain and WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Shams Mulani, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings and Aniruddha Joshi

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult and Yudhvir Singh Charak

Dream11 fantasy team picks

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant (Captain)

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan and  Ishan Kishan

All-rounders: Chris Woakes (VC), Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Avesh Khan

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #DC #IPL #IPL 2021 #MI #Sports
first published: Apr 20, 2021 09:40 am

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.