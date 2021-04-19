IPL 2021 | CSK vs RR: Dream 11 fantasy team picks for the match

File image: Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni during an IPL match in 2020 (Image: IPL, BCCI)

Dream 11 Fantasy Team Prediction CSK vs RR: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on MS Dhoni's (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 19. This will be Match 12 of the 2021 IPL season.

Lungi Ngidi has completed his quarantine period. He has reportedly joined other CSK players for training. While Ngidi is available for selection, it is unclear if he will make it to the playing XI immediately.

For RR, Ben Stokes has been ruled out for the entire season due to an injury.

This match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Squads

CSK squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, C Hari Nishanth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harisankar Reddy, Imran Tahir, Suresh Raina, Jason Behrendorff, K Bhagath Varma, K Gowtham, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Narayan Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran and Shardul Thakur

RR squad: Sanju Samson (Captain), Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Chris Morris, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Kartik Tyagi, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Dream 11 fantasy team picks

Wicket-keepers: MS Dhoni

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, David Miller, Suresh Raina and Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Chris Morris (VC), Moeen Ali (Captain) and Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Chetan Sakariya

