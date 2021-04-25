IPL 2021 | SRH vs DC: Dream11 fantasy team picks for the match

David Warner during an IPL match in 2020 (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)

Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction SRH vs DC: Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 25. This will be Match 20 of the 2021 IPL season.

SRH's T Natarajan has been ruled out of the tournament. The team has not named a replacement yet. It is unclear if Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be available for the match due to a possible thigh strain.

DC's Axar Patel has recovered from COVID-19 and returned to the team camp. But it is unclear if he will get a game immediately.

This match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Squads

SRH squad: David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

DC squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain and WK), Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran and Sam Billings

Dream11 fantasy team picks

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant (VC)

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis (Captain) and Vijay Shankar

Bowlers: Amit Mishra, Rashid Khan, Avesh Khan and Kagiso Rabada

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.