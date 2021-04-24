MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 | RR vs KKR: Dream11 fantasy team picks for the match

IPL 2021 | Dream11 Team Prediction RR vs KKR: Here are the fantasy team picks for the match.

Moneycontrol News
April 24, 2021 / 12:39 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson during a 2021 IPL match (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)

Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction RR vs KKR: Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on April 24. This will be Match 18 of the 2021 IPL season.

RR's Jofra Archer has been ruled out the tournament. He has been advised by the England and Wales Cricket Board to focus on his rehabilitation after undergoing a finger surgery. The team has lined up South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen as Archer's replacement.

Read preview | RR vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders hope to revive campaign against beleaguered Rajasthan Royals

This match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Squads

RR squad: Sanju Samson (Captain and WK), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav and Akash Singh

KKR squad: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer and Pawan Negi

Dream11 fantasy team picks

Wicket-keepers: Dinesh Karthik (Captain)

Batsmen: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube and David Miller

All-rounders: Andre Russell and  Chris Morris

Bowlers: Pat Cummins (VC), Chetan Sakariya, Shreyas Gopal and Varun Chakravarthy

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here
TAGS: #cricket #IPL #IPL 2021 #KKR #Rajasthan Royals #Sports
first published: Apr 24, 2021 12:39 pm

