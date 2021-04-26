MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 | PBKS vs KKR: Dream11 fantasy team picks for the match

IPL 2021 | Dream11 Team Prediction PBKS vs KKR: Here are the fantasy team picks for the match

Moneycontrol News
April 26, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players in a huddle during an IPL match (Image: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on KL Rahul's Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on April 26. This will be Match 21 of the 2021 IPL season.

This is the first IPL match being played at the revamped Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. So, we don’t know how the pitch will act. In the recent India-England T20I series played at the venue, spinners were less effective as compared to fast bowlers.

Read preview | PBKS vs KKR: Rejuvenated Punjab Kings seek to build winning momentum against Knight Riders

This match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Squads

PBKS squad: KL Rahul (Captain and WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen and Saurabh Kumar

KKR squad: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer and Pawan Negi

Dream11 fantasy team picks

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (Captain)

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan and Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Andre Russell (VC) and Deepak Hooda

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy and Mohammed Shami

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #IPL #IPL 2021 #KKR #PBKS #Sports
first published: Apr 26, 2021 10:17 am

