MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

IPL 2021 | DC vs RCB: Dream11 fantasy team picks for the match

IPL 2021 | Dream11 Team Prediction DC vs RCB: Here are the fantasy team picks for the match

Moneycontrol News
April 27, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST
File image of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli during a practice session (Image: Twitter/@RCBTweets)

File image of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli during a practice session (Image: Twitter/@RCBTweets)


Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on April 27. This will be Match 22 of the 2021 IPL season.

RCB's Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have withdrawn from the league citing 'personal reasons'. DC's R Ashwin has also decided to stay back in Chennai and support his family who are "putting up a fight against COVID-19".

Read preview | DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore look to outsmart each other in 'battle of equals'

This match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Squads

Close

Related stories

DC squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Shams Mulani, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings and Aniruddha Joshi

RCB squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, MS Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat and Finn Allen

Dream11 fantasy team picks

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant (Captain)

Batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Shikhar Dhawan, AB de Villiers (VC) and Steve Smith

All-rounders: Washington Sundar and Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Kagiso Rabada

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #DC #IPL #IPL 2021 #RCB #Sports
first published: Apr 27, 2021 08:47 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.