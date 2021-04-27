IPL 2021 | DC vs RCB: Dream11 fantasy team picks for the match

File image of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli during a practice session (Image: Twitter/@RCBTweets)

Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on April 27. This will be Match 22 of the 2021 IPL season.

RCB's Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have withdrawn from the league citing 'personal reasons'. DC's R Ashwin has also decided to stay back in Chennai and support his family who are "putting up a fight against COVID-19".

This match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Squads

DC squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Shams Mulani, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings and Aniruddha Joshi

RCB squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, MS Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat and Finn Allen

Dream11 fantasy team picks

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant (Captain)

Batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Shikhar Dhawan, AB de Villiers (VC) and Steve Smith

All-rounders: Washington Sundar and Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Kagiso Rabada

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.