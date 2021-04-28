MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

IPL 2021 | CSK vs SRH: Dream11 fantasy team picks for the match

IPL 2021 | Dream11 Team Prediction CSK vs SRH: Here are the fantasy team picks for the match

Moneycontrol News
April 28, 2021 / 11:52 AM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner (left) and Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during the toss ahead of their IPL match in 2020 (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner (left) and Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during the toss ahead of their IPL match in 2020 (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)


Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground) on April 28. This will be Match 23 of the 2021 IPL season.

Read preview | CSK vs SRH: In-form Chennai Super Kings start favourites against inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad

This match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Squads

CSK squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain and WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujra, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma and C Hari Nishaanth

Close

Related stories

SRH squad: David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Dream11 fantasy team picks

Wicket-keepers: MS Dhoni (Captain)

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Vijay Shankar and Ravindra Jadeja (VC)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #CSK #IPL #IPL 2021 #Sports #SRH
first published: Apr 28, 2021 10:41 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.