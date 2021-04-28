IPL 2021 | CSK vs SRH: Dream11 fantasy team picks for the match

Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner (left) and Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during the toss ahead of their IPL match in 2020 (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground) on April 28. This will be Match 23 of the 2021 IPL season.

This match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Squads

CSK squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain and WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujra, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma and C Hari Nishaanth

SRH squad: David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Dream11 fantasy team picks

Wicket-keepers: MS Dhoni (Captain)

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Vijay Shankar and Ravindra Jadeja (VC)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.