IPL 2021 | CSK vs RCB: Dream11 fantasy team picks for the match

File image of CSK's MS Dhoni and RCB's Virat Kohli during an IPL match in 2019 (Image: BCCI, IPL)

Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction CSK vs RCB: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on April 25. This will be Match 19 of the 2021 IPL season.

CSK's Jason Behrendorff remains under quarantine and will only be available after this match.

This match will begin at 3.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Squads

CSK squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, C Hari Nishanth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harisankar Reddy, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, K Bhagath Varma, K Gowtham, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Narayan Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur and Suresh Raina

RCB squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Adam Zampa, Daniel Christian, Daniel Sams, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson, KS Bharat, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal

Dream11 fantasy team picks

Wicket-keepers: AB de Villiers (VC)

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Moeen Ali (Captain), Glenn Maxwell and Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel and Deepak Chahar

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.