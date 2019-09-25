App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 07:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dravid to depose before BCCI ethics officer on September 26

The complaint against Dravid alleges that there is conflict in interest in Dravid's role as NCA head and being an India Cements employee.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former India captain Rahul Dravid would depose before BCCI Ethics Officer D K Jain on September 26 to explain the conflict of interest allegations against him. Dravid is currently the Director of National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, besides being a vice-president in the India Cements group, which owns the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

The 46-year-old former batting mainstay was the head coach of the India A and Under-19 teams before being handed the NCA role, which includes monitoring the progress of these two sides as well.

The complaint against Dravid, by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta, alleges that there is conflict in interest in Dravid's role as NCA head and being an India Cements employee.

Close

Dravid has already given a reply and defended himself saying he has taken leave of absence from employers India Cements and he has nothing to do with the Chennai Super Kings.

related news

Similarly, BCCI employee Mayank Parikh has been asked to depose before the Ethics Officer on September 26.

Parikh too faces conflict of interest allegations. As part of the operations team in the BCCI, Parikh is also associated with multiple clubs, with voting rights, in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). Dravid's hearing will be in the morning, followed by Parikh's.

As per the BCCI constitution, no individual can hold more than one post at the same time.

The BCCI Ethics Officer would give his judgement based on the hearing on September 26.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 25, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #cricket #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.