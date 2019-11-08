App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 02:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Don't need muscles to hit sixes, even you can: Rohit to lanky Chahal

Sharma's knock was studded with half a dozen maximums, including three consecutive in the 10th over.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Swashbuckling Indian batsman Rohit Sharma says good timing, and not big muscles, is what is essential to hitting the kind of massive sixes that he strikes. Hero of India's eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in Rajkot on November 7  with a 43-ball 85, the stand-in skipper was on 'Chahal TV', an interview-based show conducted by Yuzvendra Chahal for the BCCI's official website.

"You don't need muscles to hit sixes, even you (Chahal) can hit them," the stand-in skipper told Chahal, who broke into a chuckle at the suggestion.

"In any case, sixes are not just about power but also timing, head should be still, position should be good. All this will ensure that you hit sixes," he explained.

Close

Sharma's knock was studded with half a dozen maximums, including three consecutive in the 10th over.

related news

Asked whether he was targetting six consecutive sixes, Sharma said, "I was keen but once I missed the fourth I thought I will take singles. I was trying to hit without moving."

Sharma also stressed on the need for one batsman to hold the innings like he did here.

"It was important for someone to play long because when one batsman plays for long, then he can take the team home. I am happy with myself and more importantly with the team," he said.

"We were under a bit of pressure because we had lost the first match but we did everything that was required. Obviously we can always do better," he added.

The series-deciding third and final match will be played on Sunday in Nagpur, followed by a two-Test assignment, the last of which will be the two teams' first ever Day/Night clash.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 02:50 pm

tags #cricket #India #Rohit Sharma

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.