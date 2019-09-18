Dinesh Mongia retires from all forms of cricket

Indian all-rounder Dinesh Mongia announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on September 18. Mongia, 42, last played for India in an ODI against Bangladesh on May 12, 2007.

He made his ODI debut against Australia in March 2001. The highlight of his career was being a part of the 2007 World Cup sqaud that reached the final played in South Africa.

The southpaw's highest ODI score of 159* came against Zimbabwe in an ODI played in Guwahati in March 2002. He also represented Lancashire and Leicestershire in English county cricket.

After Mongia's foray into the rebel Indian Cricket League, he remained out of the official cricket circle in India.