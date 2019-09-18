Dinesh Mongia retires from all forms of cricket

Mongia, 42, last played for India in an ODI against Bangladesh on May 12 2007.
Indian all-rounder Dinesh Mongia announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on September 18. Mongia, 42, last played for India in an ODI against Bangladesh on May 12, 2007.
He made his ODI debut against Australia in March 2001. The highlight of his career was being a part of the 2007 World Cup sqaud that reached the final played in South Africa.
The southpaw's highest ODI score of 159* came against Zimbabwe in an ODI played in Guwahati in March 2002. He also represented Lancashire and Leicestershire in English county cricket.
After Mongia's foray into the rebel Indian Cricket League, he remained out of the official cricket circle in India.Mongia never played Test matches for India.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.