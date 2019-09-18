App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dinesh Mongia retires from all forms of cricket

Mongia, 42, last played for India in an ODI against Bangladesh on May 12 2007.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian all-rounder Dinesh Mongia announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on September 18. Mongia, 42, last played for India in an ODI against Bangladesh on May 12, 2007.

He made his ODI debut against Australia in March 2001. The highlight of his career was being a part of the 2007 World Cup sqaud that reached the final played in South Africa.

The southpaw's highest ODI score of 159* came against Zimbabwe in an ODI played in Guwahati in March 2002. He also represented Lancashire and Leicestershire in English county cricket.

Close

After Mongia's foray into the rebel Indian Cricket League, he remained out of the official cricket circle in India.

Mongia never played Test matches for India.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 05:48 pm

tags #cricket #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.