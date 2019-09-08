Dinesh Karthik tenders unconditional apology after violating BCCI clause

It is learnt that Karthik didn't seek any permission from the BCCI to attend the event in the West Indies.
Dinesh Karthik has tendered an "unconditional apology" for violating BCCI's Central clause by watching a Caribbean Premier League game from the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Trinbago Knight Riders' dressing room.
"I wish to tender unconditional apology for not seeking permission from BCCI prior to embarking on this visit," Karthik wrote in his apology letter.
"I wish to reiterate that I have neither participated in any TKR related activities nor played any role whatsoever for TKR," he added.
The 34-year-old Tamil Nadu keeper has also assured the BCCI that he "will not be seated in the TKR dressing room for the remaining matches" prior to his departure from Trinidad.Since he has tendered an unconditional apology, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) is likely to close the matter.