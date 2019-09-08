App
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2019 01:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dinesh Karthik tenders unconditional apology after violating BCCI clause

It is learnt that Karthik didn't seek any permission from the BCCI to attend the event in the West Indies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Indian cricket players Dinesh Karthik dives for a catch during a practice session ahead of their maiden cricket test match against Afghanistan, in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI)
Indian cricket players Dinesh Karthik dives for a catch during a practice session ahead of their maiden cricket test match against Afghanistan, in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI)

Dinesh Karthik has tendered an "unconditional apology" for violating BCCI's Central clause by watching a Caribbean Premier League game from the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Trinbago Knight Riders' dressing room.

READ: BCCI issues showcause notice to Dinesh Karthik for attending CPL match


Karthik is the captain of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders but being seen in a Trinbago Jersey while watching the match from the dressing room forced the BCCI to issue a show cause notice, asking why his central contract should not be cancelled.

Karthik, in his reply, a copy of which is in possession of PTI, has informed through a four-point submission that he went to Port of Spain on coach Brendon McCullum's request and watched the match wearing the TKR jersey on the New Zealander's request.

Close

"I wish to tender unconditional apology for not seeking permission from BCCI prior to embarking on this visit," Karthik wrote in his apology letter.

"I wish to reiterate that I have neither participated in any TKR related activities nor played any role whatsoever for TKR," he added.

The 34-year-old Tamil Nadu keeper has also assured the BCCI that he "will not be seated in the TKR dressing room for the remaining matches" prior to his departure from Trinidad.

Since he has tendered an unconditional apology, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) is likely to close the matter.

First Published on Sep 8, 2019 01:22 pm

tags #cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL

