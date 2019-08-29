App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 09:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dhoni not included, fit-again Hardik back in squad for T20 series against South Africa

It couldn't be ascertained whether the selectors spoke to Dhoni about his availability for the home series against South Africa.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mahendra Singh Dhoni did not figure in the Indian team for the upcoming three-match T20 series against South Africa while Hardik Pandya returned as the only change in the 15-member squad Dhoni, who had taken a two-month sabbatical from the sport, is currently vacationing in the United States, having served the Territorial Army for 15 days.

It couldn't be ascertained whether the selectors spoke to Dhoni about his availability for the home series against South Africa.

The younger of the Pandya brothers -- Hardik -- was back in the team after being rested to treat his minor niggles as part of the workload management programme.

Close

The squad is almost similar to the one that blanked the West Indies 3-0 in the previous series in the United States and the Caribbean.

related news

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the only player left out as a part of the workload management programme.

India's squad for 3 T20Is against South Africa: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 09:00 pm

tags #cricket #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.