App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 04:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dhoni is our guiding light, will play crucial role in World Cup, Rohit Sharma

Dhoni's much-vaunted finishing skills are under scrutiny but Rohit said the former captain has it in him to continue being useful with the bat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni's indifferent form has come under the scanner in recent times but India vice-captain Rohit Sharma backed him to the hilt, saying he will play a pivotal role in the World Cup later this year. Rohit said besides his finishing abilities, Dhoni's mere presence lends calmness to the team, especially youngsters, and that would be crucial in a big tournament like the World Cup, which starts May 30 in England.

"Over the years we have seen what sort of presence he (Dhoni) has in the dressing room and on the field. With him being around, there is a sense of calmness in the group, which is very important, and also a bit of help to the captain because he stands behind the stumps," Rohit said ahead of the first ODI against Australia on January 12.

"He has captained India for so many years and been successful. So him being around with the team always is helpful. He is like a guiding light around the group," he said.

Dhoni's much-vaunted finishing skills are under scrutiny but Rohit said the former captain has it in him to continue being useful with the bat.

related news

"...batting down the order, getting us through the line, his finishing touch is very important and he has finished so many games for us. His calmness and advice, what he thinks about the game and what we should do right now is very important.

"His presence around the group is a massive factor for us," said the 31-year-old right handed batsman.

Rohit said young bowlers like Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav can benefit from Dhoni's presence behind the stumps.

"Chahal and Kuldeep are both doing really well so somebody like Dhoni standing behind the stumps and helping those guys about what the batsman is trying to do, it makes a huge difference I think.

"These guys started playing for India in 2017 and since then they have done really well in and outside India. And one of the reasons for that is MS and how he has guided these two guys in the middle about how to keep things tight and field placements.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 11:45 am

tags #cricket #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.