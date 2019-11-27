App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dhawan's knee injury paves the way for Samson in T20 squad against West Indies

Dhawan suffered a deep cut on his left knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Maharashtra in Surat, the BCCI said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shikhar Dhawan suffered a big setback in his quest to rediscover the sparkling form that has eluded him in recent outings. The swashbuckling opener suffered a serious knee injury during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Maharashtra in Surat which rules him out of the T20I series starting against the West Indies on December 6.

Sanju Samson who was picked for the T20I series against Bangladesh and then dropped without being picked to play even once, is drafted into the squad as Dhawan's replacement.

Dhawan suffered a deep cut on his left knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Maharashtra in Surat, the BCCI said in a statement on November 27.

"The BCCI Medical Team assessed him on Tuesday to review the healing of his wound. The BCCI Medical Team has suggested that Dhawan needs some more time for his stitches to come off and his wound to heal completely," the BCCI revealed.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Sanju Samson as Dhawan's replacement for the T20I series," it added.

The T20 series against the West Indies gets underway on December 6 in Hyderabad. The other two matches will be played in Thiruvananthapuram (December 8) and Mumbai (December 11).

Kerala player Samson was dropped from the side without getting a single game in the home series against Bangladesh earlier this month. The dropping drew criticism with several former players questioning the logic of not playing him at all against Bangladesh.

The 33-year-old Dhawan is expected to be fit for the one-dayers against the Caribbean team but is under tremendous pressure due to his patchy recent form. The three-match ODI series against the West Indies starts on December 15 in Chennai.

Dhawan was off-colour in the recent series against Bangladesh accounting for 91 runs in three appearances. His form hasn't exactly been the best even in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Besides, the BCCI said Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha underwent a surgery on his right ring finger after sustaining a fracture during the recent Day/Night Test against Bangladesh, which India won by an innings and 46 runs.

"The BCCI Medical Team consulted a hand and wrist specialist and it was suggested that Saha undergoes a surgical fixation of the fracture," the Board stated.

"Subsequently, he underwent a successful surgery in Mumbai on Tuesday and will soon commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru," it added.

India's squad for three T20Is:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Nov 27, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #cricket

