Dhawan is very Caribbean, can picture him in a maroon shirt, says Kyle Mayers

The West Indies may have had two back-to-back losses against the Indian cricket team, but the hosts have been able to fight back. Few had expected this kind of resilience from the Caribbean team after they had just been blanked 3-0 by the visiting Bangladesh side earlier this month.

West Indian all-rounder Kyle Mayers is one who has given the host side something to cheer about. If he scored an average of 57 with a strike rate of above 125, Mayers has also managed to bowl about 10 overs in two matches and captured as many wickets at an economy rate of 6.72 runs per over.

The West Indian team isn’t really dejected even though they came agonisingly close to winning both matches, the all-rounder told Moneycontrol just before the final of the three-match ODI series.

“In fact, we will take all the positives from both the games. We thought we batted well in both matches and if you look at the way we batted against Bangladesh (it went past 150 only once and that too not a score of 200-plus), we think it is a far better show we have put up as a batting unit,” said the 29-year-old, who plays for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.

Experts wondered if the host couldn’t handle a very inexperienced bowling attack (the pace bowlers have a combined experience of less than 50 ODI games) and that they need to do even better than the previous two games. However, Mayers said despite missing a key player like Ravindra Jadeja in the middle overs, India’s attack is still very potent.

“Of course, experience counts. I thought Mohammed Siraj bowled well in the last two games and is probably leading this attack. Shardul Thakur has not only got some crucial wickets but has managed the most from India. So, it's not too bad. Yes, you can say that against world-class bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and some others it would have been a different ball game and a harder challenge, but gaining the experience to play would make them better,” he said.

Team India is not only on the verge of winning the series 3-0, Shikhar Dhawan would also like to extend India’s unbeaten run in Port of Spain’s historic Queen’s Park Oval, where they lost an ODI game back in the 2007 World Cup. That was when current coach Rahul Dravid was the captain of the team.

Now, the team captain is Dhawan, who is quite a contrast in personality to his coach. Unsurprisingly, Dhawan’s jovial nature has won him admirers in the opposition’s dressing room.

“Shikhar is very cool, and very Caribbean in that sense. You can picture him in a maroon shirt,” Mayers said.

The genial all-rounder’s career has benefited due to the absence of many regular players from the national team either due to Covid-19 or fitness issues. A left-handed batsman who bowls useful medium pace, Mayers was a reserve player on the England tour in 2020, but this entry has paved the way for his T20I debut in New Zealand later in the year.

Again, the absence of several senior players gave him a chance in the Test and ODI squads in Bangladesh in early 2021 and he has managed to establish himself now. Perhaps that’s why Mayers’s perspective on Virat Kohli’s absence is refreshing.

“Needless to say that the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, like Bumrah in the bowling department, would have made the team stronger, but I don’t think it would have made a huge difference. At the end of the day, cricket is cricket, and India has managed to put on a very good show so far despite the absence of top stars,” Mayers signed off before going back to the dressing room where he was greeted by Dhawan, who smiled at him in a quintessential Caribbean way!