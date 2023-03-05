 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Demon’ Meena: The first great Indian woman cricketer

Abhishek Mukherjee
Mar 05, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

Meena Talwar was 15 when she went to Miranda House in 1952. She won discus-throw championship in 1953 in the Delhi Olympics (later the National Games), named the Best Woman Athlete of Delhi State in 1954, and, of course, she played cricket.

Representational image. Mithali Raj playing cricket in a sari. (Photo: Mithali Raj's Instagram)

India were granted Full Membership by the ICC in 1926. That winter, Arthur Gilligan came over with an English side — the first genuinely strong cricketing team from any nation to visit India.

Over four months, the team played 35 matches and lost only one — against the Delhi Ladies Cricket Club. Reports suggest that the Englishmen did not take the match seriously, but the Delhi Ladies were indeed the first Indian side to beat a really strong touring side.

The Delhi Ladies was later renamed the Roshanara Girls Cricket Club. The name might ring a bell, for the Roshanara Club was where the BCCI was founded. Indian women have played cricket before them, but Roshanara was almost certainly their first club.

The greatest cricketer in the history of the club was a fast bowler called Meena Talwar, who tormented the women of the British High Commission from the 1950s to the early 1970s. "Demon" Meena, they used to call her. The first female cricketing superstar of Independent India.