‘Demon’ Meena: The first great Indian woman cricketer

Representational image. Mithali Raj playing cricket in a sari. (Photo: Mithali Raj's Instagram)

India were granted Full Membership by the ICC in 1926. That winter, Arthur Gilligan came over with an English side — the first genuinely strong cricketing team from any nation to visit India.

Over four months, the team played 35 matches and lost only one — against the Delhi Ladies Cricket Club. Reports suggest that the Englishmen did not take the match seriously, but the Delhi Ladies were indeed the first Indian side to beat a really strong touring side.

The Delhi Ladies was later renamed the Roshanara Girls Cricket Club. The name might ring a bell, for the Roshanara Club was where the BCCI was founded. Indian women have played cricket before them, but Roshanara was almost certainly their first club.

The greatest cricketer in the history of the club was a fast bowler called Meena Talwar, who tormented the women of the British High Commission from the 1950s to the early 1970s. "Demon" Meena, they used to call her. The first female cricketing superstar of Independent India.

“A pioneer among the women cricketers of Delhi,” Sujit Mukherjee wrote of her in Autobiography of an Unknown Cricketer.

Meena Talwar was 15 when she went to Miranda House in 1952. Her sporting prowess became evident early. In 1953, she won the championship at discus throw in the Delhi Olympics (later the National Games). In 1954, she was named the Best Woman Athlete of Delhi State. And, of course, she played cricket.

It was during Meena’s three-year stay at the institution that the Terence Shone Trophy — an annual bilateral match between Roshanara and the women of the British High Commission — began. The contest ran from 1953 to 1972, and is the first women’s cricket contest in India to be played over a sustained period of time.

Meena Talwar joined Miranda House aged 15 in 1952, and her sporting prowess, discus throw and cricket, became evident early. (Photo: Miranda House Archiving Project/Firstpost)

The biggest star of the Terence Shone Trophy was Meena, before as well as after her wedding with Col. Anant Kanwar "Nandi" Khanna, whose family had to leave everything behind in Lahore during the Partition. A prolific cricketer, Khanna scored a hundred on his Ranji Trophy debut, for Services, and later scored a double hundred against Delhi.

It was only fitting that the couple would first meet at a cricket match.

There was no organised women’s cricket in these matches, and Meena Khanna had little option but to settle for the Terence Shone Trophy. Details of the contests are sketchy, covered only in small reports — but nearly all of them feature Meena.

The match report of the 17th edition in Sportsweek described her action: “She is strong of both wind and limb and is ready to scatter the stumps with her accurate in-swing bowling. Meena is not easy to play. She seems to get plenty of life and lift from the pitch.”

Meena claimed 6-19 that day. The Roshanara Club won by five wickets — their 14th triumph in 17 attempts. In an era when the Indian men’s side was heavily dependent on spin, the reporter wrote: “India are shy of fast bowlers. Perhaps, the selectors have not bothered to watch the prowess of Mrs Meena Khanna.”

The High Commission won the next year, but Meena returned with a vengeance the year after to make it 15 out of 19 for Roshanara. This time she did took 7-11, including a hat-trick. With Milan Kapoor also claiming three wickets, the High Commission collapsed to a mere 20. Meena was in her mid-thirties at this point, and the mother of two.

She stood out even when Roshanara lost. The defeats were often despite her, not because of her. Once, when the High Commission made 129, Meena claimed 6-42, all bowled. Roshanara were then bowled out for 77 — but Meena top-scored with 20.

She was not merely the biggest name in the history of the clash. As captain and star cricketer of the dominant side, she was the contest herself.

It is unfortunate that Meena’s mainstream cricketing career had to be restricted to an annual contest. Perhaps, she was born too early, for she was nearly forty when India Women played their first Test match. The Women’s Cricket Association of India was founded in 1973, after Meena had a two-decade-long stint at the Terence Shone Trophy.

Still, she did lead Delhi against Diana Edulji’s Bombay — and Edulji was nearly two decades younger than Meena. By then, she had become a celebrated cook.

Even at 60, she took to golf — and was elected captain of the Ladies Team at the Delhi Golf Club. She is active in her eighties.

Over the years, women’s cricket in India has gone from amateur to semi-professional to professional. The journey from Diana Edulji and Shantha Rangaswamy and Sudha Shah and Shubhangi Kulkarni to Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh has indeed been long.

As India stands on the brink of the Women’s Premier League — the most expensive women’s cricket league in the world — one cannot help but think of the what it would have been like, had Meena been born in another era.

Perhaps, she would have opened bowling with Jhulan Goswami; or her successor, Shikha Pandey; or the newest pace sensation, Renuka Singh Thakur. She would almost certainly have been a top draw at the WPL auction.

And every time she would shatter the stumps, #Demon would certainly have trended on social media.