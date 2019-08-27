Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla to be renamed Arun Jaitley Stadium

The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) have decided to rename the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium in memory of the former union minister who also served as president of the DDCA for 13 years between 1999-2013.

Jaitley who was an ardent follower of cricket passed away on August 24 in Delhi at the age of 66.



News Alert: Kotla to be renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium.

In a fitting tribute to its former president Arun Jaitley, @delhi_cricket has decided to name the Stadium after him. Mr Jaitley, who passed away on August 24, was president of the DDCA from 1999 to 2013. @BCCI

Along with the name change, the Kotla is also set to have a stand named after current Indian skipper and local lad Virat Kohli. The renaming will take place on September 12.

“What can be better to have it named after man who got it rebuilt under his presidentship. It was Arun Jaitley’s support that players like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Rishabh Pant & many others could make India proud.” DDCA president Rajat Sharma told ANI

Jaitley, a former union finance minister, was not only an avid cricket fan but also played an active role in the DDCA. Jaitley served as president of DDCA during which he is credited with renovating the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium into a modern facility. After leaving the DDCA, Jaitley held the position of vice-president of BCCI for a short stint but resigned following the IPL spot-fixing scandal in 2013.

Besides the name change, the stadium will also have a stand named after Virat Kohli, making him the youngest active cricketer to be bestowed with that honour. The DDCA had decided to name one stand after the Indian captain earlier this month in recognition of his phenomenal success. Kohli will join Bishan Bedi and Mohinder Amarnath who are the only other Delhi players who have stands named after them at the Kotla.