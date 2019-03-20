App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 04:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Defeat to Australia warning sign for India ahead of World Cup, Rahul Dravid

India led 2-0 in the five-match series, but lost the last three to the reigning World Cup champions to lose an ODI series after a lengthy gap.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

High-flying India crashed to a stunning 2-3 defeat against Australia at home in the bilateral ODI series and the setback should act as a warning sign for Virat Kohli and his men going into the upcoming World Cup as one of the favourites, feels former captain Rahul Dravid.

India led 2-0 in the five-match series, but lost the last three to the reigning World Cup champions to lose an ODI series after a lengthy gap.

These games are the last of the 50-over competition for India going into the World Cup commencing on May 30 in England.

"I think there was a bit of notion that we are going to walk there and win the World Cup easily. So its a good thing that has happened. What it has (the outcome against Australia) reminded us is that we have to play the World Cup very, very well," said Dravid.

related news

He was speaking at the launch of ESPNCricinfo's new metrics, Superstats, along with his former India teammate Sanjay Manjrekar on March 20.

"In a way I think its a good balancing factor. India has performed well in the last couple of years. There was a little bit of talk that we are almost going to walk in there and win the World Cup very easily because we are the No. 1 team and we have been dominating one-day cricket for the last couple of years," said Indias current under 19 and A team coach.

"But I dont find anything strange from my perspective watching the series. I still feel that we are going to be one of the favourites. But its going to be tough. Its going to be competitive," the cricket stalwart insisted.

Both Dravid and Manjrekar also answered queries on the much-talked about work load factor in the IPL starting on March 23 for some key Indian players, who are expected to make the World Cup squad, such as Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

All rounder Pandya is coming off a lower back injury layoff that forced him to miss matches in Australia as well as the home series against the same opponents at home.

"Most players are smart about these things. They know how to handle their body. I dont think the players would put their body on the line. I was reading Patrick Cummins (Australia pacer) saying that he feels better bowling when he is constantly playing rather than having rested and coming back," Dravid said.

"So to each player, its different. There cannot be a blanket case that all should be rested. We have to just trust the players. They know what needs to be done," he opined.

Manjrekar was even more forthright and said the Cricket Board should not put pressure on IPL franchises to rest some players in view of the following World Cup.

"My views wont be appreciated. This is free enterprise. IPL is capitalism at its best. I dont think there should be any outside interference. It should be up to the franchises. Dont think there should be pressure (on IPL franchises) from the Cricket Board (BCCI) (to rest some players)," the former Test batsman turned TV commentator remarked.

Both also talked about the numbers game in cricket.

While welcoming the new parameters launched by the cricket website which he felt would be of some help to coaches, Dravid said "numbers are not everything but at the same time you cannot ignore numbers".

"Numbers cant quantify whether someone is not feeling up for it on that particular day. Theres a mix of both," is how he put it.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #cricket #Sports

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Nirav Modi Uses Same Defence Team as Vijay Mallya: Meet the Lawyer Who ...

‘I Want to Fight But…’ Kamal Haasan Releases MNM’s First List ...

Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Sharon Tate Murder may be ...

Olivier Targets England Test Cap After Signing Kolpak Deal

All Four Accused, Including Aseemanand, Acquitted in Samjhauta Express ...

IPL 2019 | Vihari Out to Prove He Is More Than a Test Cricketer

Congress Finding it Difficult to Get Candidate for Bangalore South

Breather for BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra as MP HC Stays Action Again ...

Nirav Modi's 173 Paintings, 11 Vehicles Including Rolls Royce to be So ...

General Elections 2019: Mayawati decides not to contest Lok Sabha poll ...

Chasing youth vote, political parties blitz smartphones with political ...

India signals to boycott China's Belt and Road Forum for 2nd time

Doctors, lawyers, businessmen in Makkal Needhi Maiam's first Lok Sabha ...

Political campaign spends on social media a mystery

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid lack of major cues; auto, OM ...

These 12 stocks have rallied more than 50% since last Holi

Over 300 stocks in BSE500 outperformed Sensex in the last 1 month

Punjab National Bank shares surge over 4% after Nirav Modi's arrest

Will he, won't he? Suspense on LK Advani contesting polls continues; s ...

Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blo ...

Akshay Kumar on playing a sikh warrior in Kesari: ‘Not many actors g ...

﻿﻿PUBG mobile ban: Regulating gaming and digital addiction in Indi ...

Mindtree spurns a dubious lover in L&T, but do not rule out an arrange ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss ...

Kalank, Takht, Bhuj: The Pride of India... it's an era of multi-starre ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey take part in script read ...

Priyanka Chopra confesses to being a terrible wife to hubby Nick Jonas

Holi 2019: Couples celebrating the festival as Mr & Mrs for the first ...

Ranbir Kapoor shares an update on father Rishi Kapoor's health

Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and more join Ajay Devgn ...

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exit an award function hand-in-hand, can ...

Holi 2019: Terrorist Masood Azhar to be set ablaze as Holika Dahan nea ...

Zee Cine Awards 2019 winners list: Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat and Ra ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.