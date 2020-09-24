Dean Jones passes away at 59: Tributes pour in from across the sports world

Former Australia cricketer-turned-commentator Dean Jones passed away on September 24 after suffering a heart attack. He was in Mumbai for his ongoing stint as a commentator for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The veteran cricketer was part of the Australia team that won the 1987 World Cup, where he played a starring role in the campaign. He was the team's third highest run-getter in the tournament, scoring 314 runs in 8 matches.

In what marked the start of his ten-year-long international cricket career, Jones made his debut for Australia in a test match in the West Indies in 1984. He played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia.

Tributes poured in soon after the news about his death broke.



Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away.

A wonderful soul taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia.

May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/u6oEY1h7zz

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 24, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and current India men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli tweeted condoling the former Australia cricketer's sudden death.



Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2020





Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/FZBTqIEGdx

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2020



Really shocking to lose a colleague and a dear friend - Dean Jones. Gone so young. Condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace #RIPDeanJones - @cricketcomau pic.twitter.com/pckNBow5Sv — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 24, 2020





I can’t believe this news. So very sad to hear about this. Rip Deano, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Mc8h36gnWe

— David Warner (@davidwarner31) September 24, 2020



In complete shock to hear about Dean Jones sad passing. One of a kind you were Deano and how lonely and helpless you must have felt on your own in that hotel room-a death we commentators fear the most, and likely to meet, helpless and gone in that hotel room...RIP my friend. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 24, 2020





You disagreed with Deano, you pulled his leg more than you might with others. But that was because he was game. And when he came up with a theory, you always listened because it was backed by numbers. He loved cricket but that was only one of the reasons we loved him. So so sad

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 24, 2020