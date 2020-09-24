172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|dean-jones-passes-away-at-59-tributes-pour-in-from-across-the-sports-world-5880391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dean Jones passes away at 59: Tributes pour in from across the sports world

In what marked the start of his ten-year-long international cricket career, Jones made his debut for Australia in a test match in the West Indies in 1984.

Moneycontrol News

Former Australia cricketer-turned-commentator Dean Jones passed away on September 24 after suffering a heart attack. He was in Mumbai for his ongoing stint as a commentator for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The veteran cricketer was part of the Australia team that won the 1987 World Cup, where he played a starring role in the campaign. He was the team's third highest run-getter in the tournament, scoring 314 runs in 8 matches.

In what marked the start of his ten-year-long international cricket career, Jones made his debut for Australia in a test match in the West Indies in 1984. He played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia.

Close

Tributes poured in soon after the news about his death broke.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and current India men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli tweeted condoling the former Australia cricketer's sudden death.

 

 







First Published on Sep 24, 2020 05:33 pm

