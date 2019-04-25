App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 12:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

de Villiers' blistering 82* keeps RCB's play-off hopes alive

Catch all the top moments from match 42 of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hosted the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ravichandran Ashwin won the Toss and opted to bowl. Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel got off to a quick start adding 35 runs from the first 21 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hosted the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ravichandran Ashwin won the Toss and opted to bowl. Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel got off to a quick start adding 35 runs from the first 21 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Mohammed Shami missed out on dismissing Kohli in the 2nd over as Hardus Viljoen dropped a sitter. However, Shami returned to send back the RCB skipper as Mandeep Singh took an easy catch in the 3rd over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Mohammed Shami missed out on dismissing Kohli in the 2nd over as Hardus Viljoen dropped a sitter. However, Shami returned to send back the RCB skipper as Mandeep Singh took an easy catch in the 3rd over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Parthiv looked in great touch as he was finding the boundary with ease. However, Murugan Ashwin finally brought an end to the RCB opener’s innings with Parthiv getting a leading edge to a googly and the other Ashwin completing the catch. Parthiv returned with 43 off 24 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Parthiv looked in great touch as he was finding the boundary with ease. However, Murugan Ashwin finally brought an end to the RCB opener’s innings with Parthiv getting a leading edge to a googly and the other Ashwin completing the catch. Parthiv returned with 43 off 24 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
KXIP skipper Ashwin then introduced himself into the attack and struck a decisive blow when he rattled the stumps of Moeen Ali who has been dangerous in recent games. Viljoen then got Akshdeep Nath caught out in the next over as RCB were reduced to 81.4 after 9 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
KXIP skipper Ashwin then introduced himself into the attack and struck a decisive blow when he rattled the stumps of Moeen Ali who has been dangerous in recent games. Viljoen then got Akshdeep Nath caught out in the next over as RCB were reduced to 81.4 after 9 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis then stitched together a highly entertaining 121-run partnership to power RCB to a dominant total. de Villiers who was in blistering form brought up his half-century off just 35 balls and finished with 82* off just 44 balls. Stoinis contributed with 46* off 34 balls from the other end as RCB posted 202/4 for KXIP to chase. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis then stitched together a highly entertaining 121-run partnership to power RCB to a dominant total. de Villiers who was in blistering form brought up his half-century off just 35 balls and finished with 82* from just 44 balls. Stoinis contributed with 46* off 34 balls from the other end as RCB posted 202/4 for KXIP to chase. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
KXIP openers KL Rahul and Chris Gayle hammered 42 runs in first three openers as the team were off to a fast start in the tall chase.
KXIP openers KL Rahul and Chris Gayle hammered 42 runs in first four overs as the team were off to a fast start in the tall chase.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
There was joy and relief for Kohli as Umesh Yadav dismissed Gayle on the second ball of the fourth over. Gayle made 23 from 10 balls as KXIP were 42/1.
There was joy and relief for Kohli as Umesh Yadav dismissed Gayle on the second ball of the fourth over. Gayle made 23 from 10 balls as KXIP were 42/1. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
After Gayle's dismissal, Rahul and Mayank Agarwal took the initiative of chasing the total down. Agarwal in his cameo of 35 off 21 balls hit 5 4s and one 6 before Marcus Stoinis got him caught by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 10th over. KXIP were going strong at 101/2.
After Gayle's dismissal, Rahul and Mayank Agarwal took the initiative of chasing the total down. Agarwal in his cameo of 35 off 21 balls hit 5 4s and one 6 before Marcus Stoinis got him caught by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 10th over. KXIP were going strong at 101/2.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Soon after Agarwal's wicket, Moeen Ali ended KL Rahul's stay in the middle as the Punjab opener was caught by Tim Southee. Rahul made a brisk 42 off 27 balls as KXIP were 105/3.
Soon after Agarwal's wicket, Moeen Ali ended KL Rahul's stay in the middle as the Punjab opener was caught by Tim Southee. Rahul made a brisk 42 off 27 balls as KXIP were 105/3.   (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
A 68-run partnership between Nicholas Pooran and David Miller kept KXIP alive in the chase. Miller made steady 24 from 25 balls before Navdeep Saini sent him back in the 19th over.
A 68-run partnership between Nicholas Pooran and David Miller kept KXIP alive in the chase. Miller made steady 24 from 25 balls before Navdeep Saini sent him back in the 19th over.  Pooran followed Miller into the dugout five balls later as KXIP faded in the chase. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
For once, RCB bowlers held nerves as KXIP fell short of 17 runs as RCB registered its third victory on the bounce.
For once, RCB bowlers held nerves as KXIP fell short of 17 runs to help RCB register its third victory on the bounce. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 12:15 am

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Slideshow

