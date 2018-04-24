DD vs KXIP IPL 2018 score, highlights: Excellent bowling display helps KXIP to 4 run win

Mujeeb to bowl the final over. Starts with a dot ball. Iyer stays back and slaps the next one straight up the field for a SIX. Iyer gives up the single on the next delivery before picking up a couple on the 4th delivery. Iyer scores a boundary on the 5th ball to set up a nail biting finish.

Iyer goes big on the last ball but hasn’t got enough on it as Finch takes a calm catch at long-off. What a finish for Punjab!

DD 139/8 after 20 overs