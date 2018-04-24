App
Apr 24, 2018 12:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DD vs KXIP IPL 2018 score, highlights: Excellent bowling display helps KXIP to 4 run win

Catch all the highlights from the 22nd game of the 2018 Indian Premier League between Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab

highlights

  • Apr 23, 11:44 PM (IST)

    The win takes KXIP to the top of the table. Check out the updated table here

  • Apr 23, 07:55 PM (IST)

    Check out the live scorecard of the game here

  • Apr 24, 12:04 AM (IST)

    Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday.

    Catch the latest updates and the score on Moneycontrol. That’s all from our side, for now. Thanks for joining us.

  • Apr 23, 11:57 PM (IST)

    Ankit Rajpoot is the man of the match 

  • Apr 23, 11:44 PM (IST)
  • Apr 23, 11:38 PM (IST)

    Kings XI win by 4 runs

  • Apr 23, 11:37 PM (IST)

    Mujeeb to bowl the final over. Starts with a dot ball. Iyer stays back and slaps the next one straight up the field for a SIX. Iyer gives up the single on the next delivery before picking up a couple on the 4th delivery. Iyer scores a boundary on the 5th ball to set up a nail biting finish.

    Iyer goes big on the last ball but hasn’t got enough on it as Finch takes a calm catch at long-off. What a finish for Punjab!

    DD 139/8 after 20 overs

  • Apr 23, 11:34 PM (IST)

    Iyer brings up his FIFTY with a massive six!

  • Apr 23, 11:33 PM (IST)

    Sran to bowl the over. Plunkett is outdone by the slower delivery on the very first ball he faces as he sends it to deep square leg where Nair takes a comfortable catch. Plunkett has to depart for a duck.

    Mishra is the new man in. DD aren’t able to find the boundary as Sran ends a really good over for KXIP giving away just 4 runs in it. DD now need 17 runs to win in the last over.

    DD 127/7 after 19 overs

  • Apr 23, 11:27 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Plunkett c Nair b Sran 0 (1)

  • Apr 23, 11:26 PM (IST)
  • Apr 23, 11:26 PM (IST)

    Andrew Tye to bowl his final over. An overthrow on the 4th delivery gifts Delhi an extra run. Punjab cannot afford to give away the extra runs. Tye finally makes the breakthrough on the last ball of the over as he pitches the knuckle ball outside off. Tewatia takes a swing at it but a leading edge takes the ball back to Rahul who makes no mistake. DD now require 21 from 12 balls to win.

    DD 123/6 after 18 overs

  • Apr 23, 11:24 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Tewatia c Rahul b Tye 24 (21)

  • Apr 23, 11:18 PM (IST)

    Sran comes in to bowl. Pitches the first one down leg side but Tewatia moves back and creates space to swing his arms and send the ball straight up the ground for a SIX. Tewatia once again shifts in his crease and gets down on one knee to sweep the 4th delivery behind square leg for a four. Good over for Delhi with 15 runs coming off it.

    DD 116/5 after 17 overs

  • Apr 23, 11:13 PM (IST)
  • Apr 23, 11:13 PM (IST)

    Andrew Tye comes back to bowl his 3rd. Tewatia and Iyer just pick up singles in the over. Delhi are looking to save wickets as they enter the final four overs. DD require 43 runs from 24 balls to win.

    DD 101/5 after 16 overs

  • Apr 23, 11:08 PM (IST)
  • Apr 23, 11:06 PM (IST)

    Mujeeb continues his spell. Iyer smashes the 5th delivery for a much needed boundary straight down the ground. DD pick up 8 runs in that over.

    DD 96/5 after 15 overs

  • Apr 23, 11:04 PM (IST)

    Ashwin to bowl his last over. He keeps it tight as the batsmen look to save wickets and play it safe. Gives away just 4 runs in the over. DD need 56 off 36 balls to win.

    DD 88/5 after 14 overs

  • Apr 23, 11:01 PM (IST)
  • Apr 23, 11:00 PM (IST)

    Sran comes back into the attack. Not a good start as he bowls two wide balls. Iyer and Tewatia run hard between the wickets to grab quick runs. Iyer is given out on the last ball as Rahul takes a catch behind the stumps. He immediately reviews the decision and replays show the ball missing the edge. Good save for the Daredevils.

    DD now require 60 from 42 balls to win.

    DD 84/5 after 13 overs

  • Apr 23, 10:52 PM (IST)

    Ashwin bowls his 3rd over. Drops the 2nd delivery short outside off and Iyer Immediately punches it through cover for a four. Christian tries to steal a second on the last ball of the over. A good throwback to Ashwin by Agarwal sees Christian return back to the dugout.  

    DD 76/5 after 12 overs

  • Apr 23, 10:52 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Christian run out (Agarwal/Ashwin) 6 (11)

  • Apr 23, 10:48 PM (IST)

    Mujeeb continues his spell. The DD batsmen seem reluctant to take on the young spinner. He concedes just 3 runs in the over.

    DD 68/4 after 11 overs

  • Apr 23, 10:45 PM (IST)

    Ashwin to bowl his 2nd. Finds some great turn on the 4th delivery and a big shout for LBW is turned down. Great over by Ashwin giving away just 2 runs in it. DD require 79 runs from 60 balls to win.

    DD 65/4 after 10 overs

  • Apr 23, 10:41 PM (IST)

    Mujeeb comes into the attack and sends Pant packing on his very first delivery. Pitches it outside off and the ball comes in sharply to send the bails flying. Pant has to depart after scoring just 4 runs. Mujeeb ends the over well giving away just a couple of singles in it.

    DD 63/4 after 9 overs

  • Apr 23, 10:37 PM (IST)
  • Apr 23, 10:36 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Pant b Mujeeb 4 (7)

  • Apr 23, 10:35 PM (IST)

    Ashwin comes into the attack. Makes a good start to his spell giving away just 5 singles in the over. DD now require 83 runs with 72 balls remaining to win.

    DD 61/3 after 8 overs

  • Apr 23, 10:34 PM (IST)
