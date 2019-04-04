IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE DC vs SRH: Brilliant bowling show from Sunrisers restricts Delhi to 129/8

Lamichhane starts with a full delivery on leg and Warner looks for the reverse sweep which trickles down to Dhawan at slip who knocks down the stumps with a direct hit but Warner was safely in. Warner chops the 2nd ball into the pitch as he gets a thick bottom edge. He then defends the 3rd ball off the front foot. Warner nudges the 4th ball through the gap at midwicket for a single. Bairstow gets off the mark beautifully sweeping the 5th ball past short fine leg for a FOUR. He then punches the last ball to long-on for a single. 6 off the over.

SRH 6/0 after the first over.