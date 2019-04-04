Apr 04, 2019 09:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE DC vs SRH: Brilliant bowling show from Sunrisers restricts Delhi to 129/8
Catch all the live action from match 16 of IPL 2019 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad being played at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.
Lamichhane starts with a full delivery on leg and Warner looks for the reverse sweep which trickles down to Dhawan at slip who knocks down the stumps with a direct hit but Warner was safely in. Warner chops the 2nd ball into the pitch as he gets a thick bottom edge. He then defends the 3rd ball off the front foot. Warner nudges the 4th ball through the gap at midwicket for a single. Bairstow gets off the mark beautifully sweeping the 5th ball past short fine leg for a FOUR. He then punches the last ball to long-on for a single. 6 off the over.
SRH 6/0 after the first over.
FOUR! Bairstow extends his front foot and sweeps the ball well for a boundary.
Jonny Bairstow and David Warner walk out to open the batting. Sandeep Lamichhane has the ball for the first over with Warner on strike.
Siddarth Kaul comes back into the attack. He starts with a slower delivery outside off which Rabada misses. CAUGHT! The 2nd ball is slow again and this time Rabada gets it off the top-edge for Bhuvi to take an easy catch at short third man. Ishant Sharma walks out to bat. Axar looks for the slog at the 3rd ball but misses. He connects beautifully with the 4th delivery sending it over long-on for a SIX. Axar then drills the 5th delivery to long-off for 2 runs. He then ends the innings with a flourish sending the last ball straight down the ground for a SIX. 14 runs and a wicket from the over.
DC 129/8 after 20 overs.
SIX! Axar ensures he ends the innings with a flourish as he launches the last ball straight over the bowler's head for a six.
SIX! Axar gets behind the ball beautifully and launches it over logn-on for a six.
Kaul sends down a slower delivery and Rabada goes for the slog sweep but only gets height on it for Bhuvi to take an easy catch at short third man.
Bhuvneshwar comes back into the attack. Axar drills the 1st ball down to long-on for a single. The next ball is wide outside off and Bhuvi has to reload. CAUGHT! Morris looks to go over cover but is outdone by the slower delivery as he finds the man at extra cover. Kasigo Rabada walks out to bat. Axar drives the 3rd ball through cover for a run. DROPPED! Rabada goes for the flick and sends the ball high towards deep square leg where Sandeep drops a sitter as they take 2 runs. Rabada punches the 5th ball to long-off for a single. Axar gets low and powers the last delivery through extra cover for a FOUR. 10 runs and a wicket from the over.
DC 115/7 after 19 overs.
FOUR! Axar cuts the last ball through extra cover for a four
WICKET! Morris c Nabi b Bhuvneshwar 17 (15)
Morris looks to go over cover but mistimes the shot straight to the man there as Bhuvi sends down a slower delivery.
Sandeep Sharma comes back into the attack. Morris charges out on the 1st ball but misses as Sandeep sends down a slower knuckle ball. The 2nd ball is a length ball outside off and this time Morris connects beautifully sending it into the stands over midwicket. Sandeep responds with a shorter delivery which Morris pulls to deep square for a single. Axar punches the 4th ball straight to the man at extra cover. He looks to cut the 5th delivery but misses as Sandeep sends down a slower delivery. Axar works the last ball through midwicket for a single. 8 runs off the over.
DC 105/6 after 18 overs.
SIX! Morris picks the length early and sends the ball soaring into the stands over midwicket.
Rashid into his final over. BOWLED! Iyer goes for the wild slog sweep but misses as Rashid fools him with the googly which hits the off-stump. Axar Patel walks out to bat. He works the 2nd ball down to long-off for a single. The 3rd ball is another googly which Morris cuts to sweeper cover for a run. Axar takes the same route as they rotates strike on the 4th delivery. Morris comes down the pitch and works the 5th delivery to long-on for a single. Rashid ends the over with a dot ball. Just 4 runs and a wicket from the over. Delhi really need to get going in these final three overs.
DC 97/6 after 17 overs.
WICKET! Iyer b Rashid 43 (41)
Iyer goes for the slog sweep but misses as Rashid sends down a googly which rattles into the off-stump.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the attack. Morris advances forward on the 1st delivery but gets it off the inside half to midwicket for a single. Iyer drives the 2nd ball straight to the man at mid-off. He nudges the 3rd delivery to deep midwicket for 2 runs. Iyer gets a thick inside edge on the 4th delivery sending it past short fine leg for 2 runs. He then flicks the 5th ball to square leg for a single. Bhuvi ends the over with a low full toss which Morris chips towards the cow corner for 2 runs. 8 off the over.
DC 93/5 after 16 overs.
Rashid Khan comes back into the attack. Morris sets up to sweep the 1st ball but misses as the ball turns away from him. There’s a big appeal for LBW as Morris gets down on one knee looking to sweep again but misses. SRH go for the review and the ball is misses the stumps which means they lose their reviews. Morris goes for the reverse sweep on the 3rd delivery but misses again. The 4th ball comes off the pads as they pick up a leg bye. Iyer isn’t going to sit back here as he launches the 5th delivery straight down the ground for a FOUR. He then slashes at the last delivery but misses. Just 5 runs off the over.
DC 85/5 after 15 overs.
FOUR! Rashid sends down a fuller length delivery and Iyer sends it racing straight down the ground.
Siddarth Kaul comes back into the attack. Ingram gets a thick outside edge to the 1st ball sending it down to third man for a single. Iyer taps the 2nd ball to point and sets off for a quick single. Pandey picks up the ball and sends down a throw but misses. Ingram had given up and would have to make the long walk back to the dugout if Pandey had hit the stumps. The next ball is wide outside off and Kaul has to reload. CAUGHT! Kaul sends down a slower delivery and Ingram slashes hard at it but Pandey brings up a moment of brilliance to take a stunning catch. He comes charging forward and dives to take the catch inches off the ground. Chris Morris walks out to bat. Kaul greets him with a yorker which Morris digs out. The next ball is wide outside off giving Morris the room to cut it past point for a FOUR. He then eases the last ball to long-on for a single. 8 runs and a wicket from the over.
DC 80/5 after 14 overs.
FOUR! The ball is a back of a length delivery outside off which Morris cuts hard past point for a boundary.
WICKET! Ingram c Pandey b Kaul 5 (8)
Ingram cuts the ball powerfully towards backward point where Pandey come charging forward and takes a beautiful diving catch just inches from the ground.
Sandeep into his 3rd over. He starts with a shorter length delivery which Ingram cuts for a single. Iyer taps the 2nd ball straight to the man at backward point. The 3rd ball is at a comfortable height outside off and Iyer pulls it powerfully over midwicket for a FOUR. Sandeep responds with a knuckle ball and Iyer gets a leading edge to short third man for a single. Ingram works the 5th ball to sweeper cover for a run. Sandeep ends the over well with a dot ball. Just 7 runs off the over.
DC 72/4 after 13 overs.
FOUR! Sandeep sends down a back of a length delivery outside off which Iyer pulls into the gap at midwicket for a four.
Rashid Khan comes back into the attack. He starts with a googly which Iyer works to square leg for a single. Ingram punches the 2nd ball to sweeper cover for a run. Iyer reaches out and drives the 3rd ball to sweeper cover for a single. Ingram looks to sweep the 4th delivery but misses as Rashid sends down a googly. He then whips the 5th ball to deep square leg for a run. Iyer looks to drive the last delivery but gets beaten by the turn. Just 4 runs from the over.
DC 65/4 after 12 overs.
Sandeep continues. Iyer drives the 1st ball to long-on for a single. Tewatia whips the 2nd ball to midwicket but Hooda does well to prevent any runs with a diving stop. Tewatia shows great technique as he punches the 3rd ball past mid-off for a FOUR. Sandeep replies with a knuckle ball which Tewatia misses as he looks to defend. CAUGHT! The slower ball does the trick as Tewatia is early into the shot sending down an easy catch to Nabi at cover. Colin Ingram walks out to the crease. He drives the last ball straight to the man at cover. 9 runs and a wicket from the over.
DC 61/4 after 11 overs.
WICKET! Tewatia c Nabi b Sandeep 5 (7)
Tewaita is outdone by the slower knuckle ball as he is early into the shot sending the ball high towards Nabi who takes an easy catch.
FOUR! Sandeep sends down a short length delivery outside off and Tewatia beautifully punches it past mid-off for a boundary.
Nabi comes back into the attack for his final over. CAUGHT! Nabi makes immediate impact as Pant goes for the inside out loft but just doesn’t get enough on the shot. Hooda does well as he takes the catch high over his head right at the boundary line. Rahul Tewatia walks out to bat. He misses with the nudge on the 2nd ball as they pick up a leg bye. Iyer works the 3rd ball to backward square for a single. Tewatia taps the 4th ball to cover for a run. Iyer cuts the 5th delivery to backward point for a single. Big shouts for LBW on the last delivery as Tewatia plays for the spin but the ball comes in straight to hit him on the back foot. SRH go for the review and the impact is down to Umpire’s call. Tewatia survives and SRH retain their review. Just 4 runs and a wicket off the over.
DC 56/3 after 10 overs.