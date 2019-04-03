IPL 2019 | DC vs SRH match 16 preview: Team news, betting odds, broadcast time

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 16 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Feroz Shah Kotla on April 4. Sunrisers enter this game as strong favourites while a change in name hasn't exactly resulted in a turn of fortunes for the Delhi Capitals.

Delhi let the previous game slip out of their grasp just when it looked like they were strolling towards their third victory of the season. Chasing 167, Delhi were well-placed at 144/4 when Rishabh Pant departed in the 17th over. The visitors then lost their last 7 wickets for just 8 runs as Sam Curran picked up 4 for 11 in his 2.2 overs including a hat-trick to secure a 14-run victory for Punjab.

Sunrisers on the other hand come into this game after securing an impressive 118-run victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Both Jonny Bairstow (114) and David Warner (100*) scored centuries in that game as SRH posted a dominant total of 231/2. RCB could only manage 113 in reply as Mohammed Nabi finished with figures of 4/11 in what was his first game of the season.

SRH are flying high this season buoyed by the return of Warner who is leading the run-scorers charts with 254 runs from just 3 matches. His teammate Bairstow is in second place on that table with 198 runs. Pant also finds himself among the top-5 run-scorers in fourth spot with 153 runs. With three of the top-5 run-scores taking the field we should be in for a high-scoring encounter.

Match Details:

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi.

Head to head:

The teams have faced each other 12 times in the IPL with SRH holding the edge with 8 victories as compared to Delhi’s 4 wins.

Team News:

Delhi experimented by dropping Amit Mishra in favour of Avesh Khan in the match against Punjab. The pacer conceded 30 runs without any success in his three-over spell. With the pitch in Delhi known to assist the spinners we could see Mishra return to the playing XI.

Kane Williamson missed the previous match against RCB due to injury. If he is able to recover in time then Deepak Hooda will make way for the SRH skipper. However, if Williamson doesn’t recover in time then we shall expect Bhuvneshwar Kumar to once again assume the responsibility of leading the side.

Prediction

With the momentum firmly in Hyderabad’s favour they will be firm favourites to pick up their third victory of the season. However, Delhi will not be easy to brush aside and will be expected to provide stiff competition.

Moneycontrol Dream XI: Jonny Bairstow, David Warner (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Prithvi Shaw, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Kagiso Rabada.

Players to watch out for:

Rishabh Pant (DC)

The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman can be absolutely unstoppable on his day and could play a vital role against the Sunrisers. He has 153 runs this season with 13 fours and 10 sixes after four matches.

David Warner (SRH)

Warner started the season with a brilliant 53-ball 85 against Kolkata and followed that up with scores of 69 and 100* in his next two games. He has the most number of boundaries to his name with 23 fours from three matches along with 10 sixes.