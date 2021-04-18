IPL 2021 | DC vs PBKS LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

Delhi Capitals (DC) openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan during an IPL match in 2021 (Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 LIVE Score: The Delhi Capitals (DC) are facing the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 11 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 18.

Both, Delhi and Punjab, have won one of the two matches each they have played this season.

PBKS lead DC 15-11 in the head-to-head battle. Check the fantasy team picks for this match here.

DC squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Shams Mulani, Chris Woakes, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Lalit Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Manimaran Siddharth, Marcus Stoinis, Praveen Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Ripal Patel, Sam Billings, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Vishnu Vinod and Aniruddha Joshi

PBKS squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Jalaj Saxena, Jhye Richardson, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Riley Meredith, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Shahrukh Khan and Utkarsh Singh

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here

Follow the ball-by-ball updates and catch the full scorecard here: