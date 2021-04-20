IPL 2021 | DC vs MI LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant during an IPL match in 2019 (Image: IPL, BCCI)

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 LIVE Score: The Delhi Capitals (DC) are facing the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 13 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Both, Rohit Sharma-led defending champions Mumbai and Rishabh Pant's Delhi, have won two of the three matches they have played this season.

MI lead DC 16-12 in the head-to-head battle. Check the fantasy team picks for this match here.

DC squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain and WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Shams Mulani, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings and Aniruddha Joshi

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult and Yudhvir Singh Charak

Follow the ball-by-ball updates and catch the full scorecard here: