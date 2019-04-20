App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 20, 2019 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DC vs KXIP match Live IPL 2019: Delhi win the Toss and opt to bowl

Catch all the live action from match 37 of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, Delhi

highlights

  • Apr 20, 08:14 PM (IST)
  • Apr 20, 08:12 PM (IST)

    Sandeep Lamichhane comes into the attack. Rahul welcomes him by tonking the 1st ball high over long-off for a one-handed SIX. He then blocks out the next delivery. Rahul sweeps the 3rd delivery over square leg for FOUR. STUMPED! Rahul reaches forward to defend but gets beaten by the sharp turn. Pant whips off the bails in a flash as Rahul’s toe is on the line but he’s got nothing behind it. Mayank Agarwal walks out to bat. He gets beaten on the 5th ball but works the last delivery to the leg-side for a single.

    KXIP 14/1 after 2 overs.

  • Apr 20, 08:11 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Rahul st Pant b Lamichhane 12 (9)

    Lamichhane draws Rahul foward with a short delivery before beating him with some sharp turn and Pant does well to whip off the bails in a flash.

  • Apr 20, 08:08 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Rahul sweeps the 3rd ball beautifully over square leg for a boundary.

  • Apr 20, 08:07 PM (IST)

    SIX! Rahul welcomes Lamichhane by launching the 1st ball high over long-off for a maximum.

  • Apr 20, 08:05 PM (IST)

    Rahul works the 1st ball to mid-on for a single. Gayle defends the 1st ball to the off-side for a run. Rahul doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next 3 deliveries. He works the last ball down to deep backward square leg for a single. Good start by Delhi as they give away just 3 runs.

    KXIP 3/0 after the first over.

  • Apr 20, 08:01 PM (IST)

    Ishant Sharma has the ball for the first over with Rahul on strike.

  • Apr 20, 07:59 PM (IST)

    'The Universe Boss' Chris Gayle and KL Rahul walk out to open the innings. Can he provide Punjab with a good start on this tricky Kotla surface.

  • Apr 20, 07:58 PM (IST)
  • Apr 20, 07:58 PM (IST)
  • Apr 20, 07:56 PM (IST)

    The players are making their way onto the field for the start of the game. We're just moments away from the start.

  • Apr 20, 07:53 PM (IST)

    PLAYING XI 

    Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammed Shami

    Delhi Capitals : Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma

  • Apr 20, 07:41 PM (IST)

    TOSS 

    Delhi Capitals win the toss and opt to bowl 

  • Apr 20, 07:40 PM (IST)

    Prediction: who will win?

    Delhi haven’t been impressive at home but they have a formidable spin attack and could come out on top if they get their combinations right.

  • Apr 20, 07:22 PM (IST)

    Prediction: who will win?

    Delhi haven’t been impressive at home but they have a formidable spin attack and could come out on top if they get their combinations right.

  • Apr 20, 07:21 PM (IST)

    Head to Head DC vs KXIP : The two teams have played 23 matches so far with Punjab winning 14 as compared to Delhi’s 9 victories.

  • Apr 20, 07:17 PM (IST)

    After suffering their third defeat in four outings here this season, Iyer had said, "It's really important for us to win home games, especially on these tracks. "Unfortunately we lost the toss, and we got outplayed in all three departments. We practice on the pitches that are also slow. But when you come here, it's totally different. We have to get used to these conditions." For his team to harbour hopes of a rare win, skipper Iyer, himself, will need to lead by example.

  • Apr 20, 07:13 PM (IST)

    Smarting from the onslaught by the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal, who smashed 54 runs in the last 19 balls on a slow pitch, the Delhi bowlers will hope for a better outing at the death. In batting, the onus will be on senior statesman Shikhar Dhawan to lay the foundation, and he will have the talented Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order.

  • Apr 20, 07:11 PM (IST)

    Rishabh Pant will again be in focus after his fiercely-debated World Cup exclusion, having failed in Thursday's defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians. Disappointed at being ignored for the showpiece, the highly-rated young wicketkeeper-batsman will certainly look to prove a point.

  • Apr 20, 07:10 PM (IST)

    The likes of Chris Gayle, K L Rahul, David Miller and Mohammed Shami will look to capitalise on Delhi's miserable record at home, and with Ashwin leading from the front, it may not be an improbable task for the confident visiting team. Shreyas Iyer and Co have only one win from their four home matches, the lone victory coming in the Super Over after the match against Kolkata Knight Riders ended in a tie.

  • Apr 20, 07:07 PM (IST)

    Ravichandran Ashwin's outfit will not be short on confidence, having easily beaten Rajasthan Royals three days ago.

  • Apr 20, 07:05 PM (IST)

    After losing to Mumbai, Delhi will now be up against KXIP, who are also eyeing the title that has so far elusive.a

  • Apr 20, 07:03 PM (IST)

    Apart from that result, Delhi Capitals have been at ease on the road, winning three matches on the trot after an authoritative beginning in Mumbai. However, things have turned out quite differently in their home ground, where they found the pitches far from friendly.

  • Apr 20, 07:03 PM (IST)

    The last time that these two teams met was at Mohali where a Sam Curran hat-trick helped KXIP win by a 14-run margin after a spectacular batting collapse following Rishabh Pant’s dismissal.

  • Apr 20, 07:02 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 37 of the Indian Premier League 2019. Tonight Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab at Feroz Shah Kotla. 

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.