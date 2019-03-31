App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2019 01:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DC vs KKR IPL 2019 match report: Rabada, Shaw shine as Delhi pull off thrilling victory in Super Over

Rabada defended 10 runs in the Super Over while Shaw missed out on becoming the youngest IPL centurion by just 1 run.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Paceman Kagiso Rabada defended 10 runs in the Super Over to steer Delhi Capitals to a thrilling victory over Kolkata Knight Riders after the home side made heavy weather of a run chase at the Feroz Shah Kotla on March 30.

Chasing 186 to win, Delhi Capitals were set up nicely by Prithvi Shaw's 99 off 55 balls but they could not score six runs from the last over, bowled by chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who held his nerves to give KKR a chance to steal a win.

The Capitals ended their run chase at 185 for 6 in 20 overs, taking the match to Super Over.

The home side managed just 10 runs in the Super Over bowled by paceman Krishna Prasidh but Rabada executed yorkers perfectly to deny KKR.

He removed dangerous Andre Russell with a perfectly placed yorker and did not allow other batsmen, including captain Dinesh Karthik, to free their arms.

KKR needed five off the final ball but managed just one.

Shaw missed out on his century by just one run but steered Delhi Capitals to the doorsteps of a win.

Jamaican Russell had endured a beamer blow but still produced a blistering knock of 62 runs from 28 balls to lift KKR to a fighting 185 for eight from 64 for five at one stage after being put into bat.

Shaw paced his innings superbly. He initially was happy rotating the strike but did not miss when he had the chance to open his arms.

The 19-year-old from Mumbai packed a lot of power in his pull shots and also drove elegantly. He hit 12 fours and three sixes in his 55-ball knock which pushed the home side to the doorsteps of a win.

He was caught in the penultimate over, edging one off Lockie Ferguson while going for a big shot.

Shaw shared a 89-run stand with his skipper Shreyas Iyer (43 off 32).

The Capitals made it tough for themselves in the last over with Rishabh Pant and others failing to take the side past the finish line.

The home side did not have a flying start and lost Shikhar Dhawan (16) early but shaw and Iyer rotated the strike and also found boundaries in between to keep the required run rate under control.

Shaw's six off Russell, a pull in the mid-wicket, was a treat to watch. He completed his fifty with a six and a four off chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who was also taken to the cleaners by Iyer.

The partnership ended when Iyer was caught by Shubman Gill off Russell, two balls after he was dropped by the same fielder.

Later, Shaw added 54 for the third wicket with Rishabh Pant (11).

Earlier, Russell smashed 62 off 28 balls and shared a crucial 95-run stand with his skipper Dinesh Karthik (50 off 36 balls) for the sixth wicket.

The home side dominated a large part of the innings after electing to bowl but Russell and Karthik seized the momentum with their fearless batting.

Russell was hit on his left shoulder by a beamer from pacer Harshal Patel in the 14th over and was on the ground. However, after receiving treatment, he launched an assault on the home bowlers, hitting four fours and six sixes.

KKR collected 84 runs in the last six overs to have a challenging total on the board.

The wicket had good carry and it showed when both Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris bowled. They did trouble the batsmen with pace and bounce.

Lamichhane too tested the KKR batsmen with his leg-breaks.

Iyer smartly shuffled his bowlers around, mixing pace with spin. Patel got rid of Robin Uthappa (11) and Nitish Rana (1) while Rabada had Chris Lynn (20) caught behind.

The run out of young Shubman Gill only made it worse for the visiting side.

The run flow improved dramatically with Russell going hammer and tongs.

Lamichhane, who had given only 12 runs in his three overs, ended his quota with an expensive over with skipper Karthik and Russell creaming off 17 runs.

Turning point

Kagiso Rabada's brilliant bowling in the Super Over helped Delhi overcome KKR who were looking well-set to chase down 10 runs. He nailed the yorkers to perfection while also getting rid of the dangerous Dre Russ.

Best Dismissal

Kagiso Rabada sent down a pacy bouncer to Chris Lynn in the 7th over. Lynn went for the pull shot but could only get a glove on it. Pant showed great presence of mind as he took a couple of steps back and flew to his left plucking the ball out of thin air with just one hand getting rid of the dangerous Aussie.

Batsman of the Match

Prithvi Shaw showed why he is one of the most highly rated youngsters in Indian cricket. He hit 12 fours and 3 sixes during his innings and missed out on becoming the youngest centurion in IPL history by just one run.

Bowler of the Match

While Rabada stole the headlines with his brilliant Super Over, 18-year-old leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane bowled brilliantly in the match. He picked up the wicket of Naik while giving away just 29 runs in his 4-over spell to finish with the best economy rate of 7.25.

What’s next

Delhi next travel to Mohali where they will be up against the Kings XI Punjab on April 1. KKR have a longer break ahead of them as they next take the field only on April 5 in an away fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Points table

While Kolkata remain on the top of the table despite the defeat, Delhi climb up to second spot tied on points with the Knight Riders and Chennai SUper Kings. Check out the updated points table here.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Mar 31, 2019 01:07 am

tags #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kolkata Knight riders

