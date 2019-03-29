App
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 08:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DC vs KKR IPL 2019 Match 10 Preview: High-scoring encounter on the cards as big hitters face-off

Kolkata comes into this game on the top of the points table having won both their opening fixtures of the season.

Four of the top five batsmen on the run-scoring charts will take the field when Delhi Capitals (DC) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 30.

Delhi made a strong start to their campaign with a 37-run victory against Mumbai but they slumped to a disappointing 6-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Batting first Delhi could only manage 147 when batting in front of their home crowd. In response, CSK chased down the total with ease as the batsmen outperformed their Delhi counterparts.

Kolkata come into this game after a morale boosting win against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). Andre Russell grabbed the headlines smashing 48 off just 17 balls after being given a second-life when he was dismissed on 3. KXIP had just three men inside the circle and the delivery was deemed a no-ball allowing Russell to unleash havoc on the opposition taking his team to 218. Punjab could only manage 190 in reply falling short by 28 runs.

Both teams come into this game with some serious batting firepower in their ranks. Shikhar Dhawan has scored 43 and 51 from his first two games whereas Rishabh Pant has 103 runs to his name. Nitish Rana is leading the run-scorers charts after scoring back-to-back fifties for KKR and he is followed by Robin Uthappa and Russell who have accumulated 102 and 97 runs respectively.

On the bowling front the Delhi bowlers didn’t threaten much against CSK at their previous home game. Only Axar Patel looked threatening but he finished wicket-less while only giving away 16 runs. The Kolkata bowlers aren’t hitting full throttle either and will have to up their game against a dangerous Delhi batting line-up.

Match Details:

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi.

Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online users can catch the action live on Hotstar.

Head to head: Both teams have faced each other 23 times in the past with Kolkata emerging winners on 13 occasions. Delhi have won just 9 matches with one game ending with no-result.

Team News:

Both teams come into this game without any fresh injury concerns. They will be expected to name unchanged sides for this encounter.

Prediction: who will win?

Delhi looked impressive in their first game but weren’t very impactful against CSK. Kolkata on the other hand are riding high on confidence after back-to-back wins and will be expected to emerge winners in this game too.

Betting odds (Bet365):

Delhi Capitals: 11/10

Kolkata Knight Riders: 8/11

Other popular bets can be viewed at Oddschecker.com.

Feroz Shah Kotla Pitch Report: The track at the Feroz Shah Kotla was known to be a batter’s paradise but has proved to be a bit two-paced in recent times. In the previous game, there was plenty of purchase for the spinners and the likes of Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel should prove very effective.

Players to watch out for:

Rishabh Pant (DC):

ipl 2019, mi vs dd, rishabh pant innings

The southpaw got his IPL campaign off to a rollicking start smashing an unbeaten 78 off 27 balls against Mumbai. He was dismissed on just 25 against Chennai and will be eager to once again get among the runs.

Nitish Rana (KKR):

IPL 2019 Nitish Rana KKR

The KKR man’s achievements have slipped under the radar due to Andre Russell’s explosive late cameos. However, Rana has notched up back-to-back fifties so far and currently sits atop the run-scorers charts with 131 runs from two matches.

IPL points table: Kolkata come into this game sitting pretty at the top of the table with four points from their two games. Delhi occupy third spot on the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.782. Check out the updated points table here.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 08:53 pm

tags #cricket #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kolkata Knight riders

