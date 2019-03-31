DC vs KKR IPL 2019 Highlights: Kagiso Rabada helps Delhi edge Kolkata in Super Over

Rabada goes for the yorker on the 1st ball but ends up sending a low full toss and Russell gets his bat down in time clipping it through square leg for a FOUR. Rabada nails the yorker on the next delivery and all Russell can do is defend it inside his crease. BOWLED! He nails the yorker once again and this time Russell doesn’t get his bat down in time to prevent the ball from crashing into the stumps. Robin Uthappa walks out to bat. He digs out the 4th ball which is another yorker to point for a single. The 5th ball is a low full toss and Karthik paddles it to fine leg but Vihari gets there in time to restrict them to just a single. KKR need a boundary to win this. Rabada nails the yorker again on the last delivery and Uthappa only manages to drill it down to mid-off for a single. Brilliant bowling from Rabada as Delhi pull off a victory in the Super Over.

KKR 7/1 in the Super Over