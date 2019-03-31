Mar 31, 2019 01:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
DC vs KKR IPL 2019 Highlights: Kagiso Rabada helps Delhi edge Kolkata in Super Over
Catch all the highlights from match 10 of IPL 2019 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi
Top
highlights
Man of the Match
WICKET! Russell b Rabada 4 (3)
WICKET! Iyer c Chawla b Prasidh 4 (2)
WICKET! Vihari c Gill b Kuldeep 2 (3)
WICKET! Shaw c Karthik b Ferguson 99 (55)
WICKET! Pant c Chawla b Kuldeep 11 (15)
WICKET! Iyer c Gill b Russell 43 (32)
WICKET! Dhawan c A Russell b Chawla 16(8)
WICKET! Chawla run out (Dhawan/Rabada) 12(5)
WICKET! Karthik c Pant b Mishra 50(36)
FIFTY up for Karthik! 50 (35)
WICKET! A Russell c (sub)Rahul Tewatia b Chris Morris 62(28)
FIFTY up for Russell! 51 (23)
WICKET! Shubman Gill run out (Harshal Patel/Lamichhane) 4(5)
WICKET! Nitish Rana c Rabada b Harshal Patel 1(2)
WICKET! Chris Lynn c Pant b Rabada 20(18)
WICKET! Uthappa lbw b Harshal Patel 11(6)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
That brings us to an end of out live coverage from today. What a thrilling finish to an exciting day of cricket. Join us again tomorrow as Sunrisers Hyderbad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 4 PM game followed by Chennai Super Kings going up against Rajasthan Royals at 8 PM. Till then it's goodbye!
Man of the Match - Prithvi Shaw: I thought I missed the opportunity to finish the game. Rather than scoring one run, I was looking to hit it big because I didn't want the game to get this close. But the boys finished it off really well in the super over. I spoke to my support-staff, Ricky, Sourav, Praveen Amre and I figured out that I was going a little too hard early. I think the picth changed a bit, the bowlers' marks opened up and Kuldeep and Piyush were getting good turn. Batting became difficult, but we were looking to pick the singles and doubles. I have ten more matches to come and I am hoping to continue with the same intensity in the rest of them as well.
Shreyas Iyer (winning skipper): Definitely a long day at the office. We didn't expect it to go that deep, expected us to finish it with an over to spare; but credit must go to Kuldeep Yadav for that over. You can't control Andre Russell when he gets going. Even his mistimes go for sixes and even the bowlers find it tough to plan against him when things just don't go to plan. All our batters decided that whoever gets going should take the side home, and Prithvi Shaw did that for us. Hopefully he can continue doing it for us. I am really happy that all of us are taking the responsibility; really happy with myself as well because I refused to let the pressure come onto me after a few dots. Kagiso and I had a chat before the super over and he told me that he would go for yorkers all through, first, second, third, every ball. It takes some special skill to execute that.
Dinesh Karthik (losing skipper): I think it was a great game, both teams fought pretty well. It went to the Super over and they came out on top. I think Prasidh has been bowling consistently for us at the death, it was a straight forward decision to make. And I think he bowled really well. He has been bowling the tough overs, so we need to back him. It was a topsy-turvy kinda game.
Rabada: We weren't sure who was going to bowl, then Hopes told me it was going to be me. I guess you have to keep your wits about you and be clear about what you want to bowl, what helped was that I was clear and backed my plan.
Rabada goes for the yorker on the 1st ball but ends up sending a low full toss and Russell gets his bat down in time clipping it through square leg for a FOUR. Rabada nails the yorker on the next delivery and all Russell can do is defend it inside his crease. BOWLED! He nails the yorker once again and this time Russell doesn’t get his bat down in time to prevent the ball from crashing into the stumps. Robin Uthappa walks out to bat. He digs out the 4th ball which is another yorker to point for a single. The 5th ball is a low full toss and Karthik paddles it to fine leg but Vihari gets there in time to restrict them to just a single. KKR need a boundary to win this. Rabada nails the yorker again on the last delivery and Uthappa only manages to drill it down to mid-off for a single. Brilliant bowling from Rabada as Delhi pull off a victory in the Super Over.
KKR 7/1 in the Super Over
WICKET! Russell b Rabada 4 (3)
Rabada nails the yorker and Russell doesn't get his bat down in time as the ball clatters into the stumps.
Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell walk out to bat and Delhi have handed the ball to Kagiso Rabada for the Super Over. Can he defend 10 in this over?
Prasidh starts with a short of length delivery and Pant pulls it to square leg for a single. The next ball is short and Iyer pulls it down to fine leg for a FOUR. CAUGHT! Iyer steps across and goes for the big shot but only get height on it as Chawla takes a good catch at mid-off. Prithvi Shaw is the next batsman. Pant swings hard at the 4th delivery sending it towards long-off for 2 runs. The 5th delivery is short of length outside off and Pant only manages to pull it to long leg for 2 runs. The last ball is a slower delivery outside off and Pant who shapes up for a reverse hit only gets an edge as they pick up a single. Brilliant from Prasidh as he gives away just 10 runs. KKR need 11 runs to win.
DD 10/1 in the Super Over
WICKET! Iyer c Chawla b Prasidh 4 (2)
Iyer steps across and goes for the big shot but only sends it high into the night sky and Chawla takes a good catch.
Prasidh Krishna has the ball. This is an intersting choice as KKR trust the youngster at this pivotal stage.
Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant walk out to bat for the Super Over.
Kuldeep to bowl the final over. He starts with a flat delivery which Vihari works through leg-side for a single. Ingram punches the next ball through the covers and they comes back for a risky second. Rinku Singh sends down a brilliant throw at the non-striker’s end and Kuldeep fluffs it as he lets the ball slip from his grasp. That should’ve been a run-out. Ingram misses the next ball as Kuldeep gets it to turn away from the batsman. The next ball is a bit wide and Ingram chips it down the ground for a single. CAUGHT! Why oh why has Vihari gone for the big shot with just 2 required off the last 2 balls. The ball was short and Vihari pulls it high and straight to Gill who takes a good catch at deep midwicket. Harshal Patel walks out to bat. Ingram is on strike for the final ball. He pulls it past short fine leg and comes charging back for the second but the throw comes in and Karthik knocks off the bails. We’re headed for a SUPEROVER! This is brilliant from Kuldeep right at the death.
DD 185/6 after 20 overs
WICKET! Vihari c Gill b Kuldeep 2 (3)
What has Vihari done there with just 2 runs required off the last two balls he goes for the big shot but holes out to Gill.
Lockie Ferguson comes back into the attack. He starts with a wide delivery down leg. Shaw looks for the pull on the next ball but it comes off the inside edge onto his shoulder for as single. Ingram slices the 3rd ball to sweeper for a single. CAUGHT! With just one run required for his maiden IPL century Shaw goes for the big shot but only get a top-edge with Karthik taking a comfortable catch. What a pity as Shaw has batted really well to help his team reach within touching distance of victory. Hanuma Vihari is the new man in. Ingram goes deep in his crease and pulls the 4th ball to deep midwicket for a FOUR. Both batsmen pick up singles off the last two balls. 6 runs required off the last 6 balls. This is going down to the wire.
DD 180/4 after 19 overs
WICKET! Shaw c Karthik b Ferguson 99 (55)
Shaw goes for the pull shot but it comes off the top-edge sending the ball high towards short fine leg where Karthik takes a comfortable catch.
Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. Pant advances forward but just taps the ball into the off-side for a single. Shaw gets down to sweep the next delivery but mistimes the shot to short third man for a single. Pant has a big swipe at the 3rd ball but misses as Kuldeep gets the ball to spin away sharply. He has another big heave at the next delivery but misses again. CAUGHT! Pant finally gets some bat to ball on the 5th delivery but he doesn’t get enough on it as Chawla takes a comfortable catch. Colin Ingram is the new man in. Shaw hammers the last ball straight down the ground and Kuldeep gets his hands behind the ball but cannot hold on as they pick up a single. Shaw reaches 98. DC need 15 from 12 balls to win.
DD 171/3 after 18 overs
WICKET! Pant c Chawla b Kuldeep 11 (15)
Pant has a big heave but doesn't get enough on the ball as Chawla takes a comfortable catch at long-on.
Prasidh Krishna comes back into the attack. The 1st ball is a loose delivery sliding down leg and Shaw helps it past the keeper for a FOUR. He then chips the next ball over midwicket for 2 runs. The 3rd ball is wide outside off and Shaw cuts it down to third man for a FOUR. He then drives the 4th delivery straight down the ground and Russell lets the ball escape from under him for a FOUR. Shaw backs away and hacks the 5th delivery to third man for a single. He’s batting on 96 now. Pant pulls the last ball over square leg for a single. 16 runs off the over. DC now need just 18 off 18 balls to win.
DD 168/2 after 17 overs
Lockie Ferguson comes back into the attack. Pant pulls the 1st ball and they want to take a second but Shaw turns back midway through the run. He only just makes it back in time as Karthik disturbs the bails. Ferguson bangs the next ball short and Shaw pulls it past short fine leg for a FOUR. He doesn’t get any runs off the next ball but cuts the 4th delivery over short third man for a FOUR. The 5th ball is flicked through midwicket for 2 runs. Shaw drives the last ball beautifully towards extra cover where Russell puts in a good dive to restrict them to just a single. 12 runs off the over. DC need 34 from 24 balls to win.
DD 152/2 after 16 overs
Piyush Chawla comes back into the attack. Shaw helps the 1st ball travel down to fine leg for a single. Pant goes for the reverse hit on the next ball but misses completely as Chawla sends the ball wide. It’s a fair delivery though as Pant changed his stance. He gets hit on the pads as he misses with the heave on the next delivery. Pant pushes the 4th ball to long-on for a single. Shaw picks the googly and lofts it over the covers for a FOUR. He is in imperious form right now. Shaw flicks the last ball into the gap at leg-side for 2 runs. 8 off the over.
DD 140/2 after 15 overs